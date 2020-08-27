Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars
Lead StoryScience & Technology

This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

The results suggest that radioresistant Deinococcus could survive during the travel from Earth to Mars and vice versa

0
Bacteria could survive journey to Mars, suggests new study
During the study, Deinococcus aggregates of different thicknesses were exposed to the space environment for one, two, or three years and then tested for their survival. Pixabay

Researchers have found that a type of bacteria that is highly resistant to environmental hazards survived harsh space conditions for three years, raising the possibility that they can even endure a trip to Mars.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology, showed that thick aggregates, or colonies that the bacteria form, can provide sufficient protection for the survival of bacteria during several years in the harsh space environment.

As part of the Japanese Tanpopo space mission, dried Deinococcus aggregates were placed in exposure panels outside of the International Space Station (ISS).

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“The results suggest that radioresistant Deinococcus could survive during the travel from Earth to Mars and vice versa, which is several months or years in the shortest orbit,” said principal investigator of the mission, Akihiko Yamagishi, Professor at Tokyo University of Pharmacy and Life Sciences.

Bacteria could survive journey to Mars, suggests new study
After three years, the researchers found that all aggregates superior to 0.5 mm partially survived the space conditions. Pixabay

During the study, Deinococcus aggregates of different thicknesses were exposed to the space environment for one, two, or three years and then tested for their survival.

After three years, the researchers found that all aggregates superior to 0.5 mm partially survived the space conditions.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: विश्व में 5G वाला पहला शहर बना चीन का शनचन

Observations suggest that while the bacteria at the surface of the aggregate died, it created a protective layer for the bacteria beneath ensuring the survival of the colony.

Using the survival data at one, two, and three years of exposure, the researchers estimated that a pellet thicker than 0.5 mm would have survived between 15 and 45 years on the ISS.

The design of the experiment allowed the researcher to extrapolate and predict that a colony of 1 mm of diameter could potentially survive up to eight years in outer space conditions.

Bacteria could survive journey to Mars, suggests new study
Imagine microscopic life-forms, such as bacteria, transported through space, and landing on another planet. Pixabay

The Tanpopo mission addresses the possibility of natural interplanetary transport of microbial life. Imagine microscopic life-forms, such as bacteria, transported through space, and landing on another planet.

Also Read: Zoom Announces Features to Enhance Classroom Management

The bacteria finding suitable conditions for its survival could then start multiplying again, sparking life at the other side of the universe.

This theory, called “panspermia”, supports the possibility that microbes may migrate between planets and distribute life in the universe.

Long controversial, this theory implies that bacteria would survive the long journey in outer space, resisting space vacuum, temperature fluctuations, and space radiations. (IANS)

Previous articleMission To Eradicate Maths Phobia: World’s Fastest Human Computer
Next articleFitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more
Lead Story

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

Google Introduces Tabs That Load Faster in Chrome Browser

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser as you work...
Read more

Facebook Shop: New Tab to Help Businesses Showcase Their Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will help businesses showcase their products for billions...
Read more

Fitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearables brand Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure daily stress and comes...
Read more

This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a type of bacteria that is highly resistant to environmental hazards survived harsh space conditions for three years, raising the...
Read more

Mission To Eradicate Maths Phobia: World’s Fastest Human Computer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who emerged as world's fastest human computer by winning the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London earlier...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x