Sunday, October 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Badhaai Ho Turns 2: Here's What Ayushmannn Khurrana Has to Say
EntertainmentLead Story

Badhaai Ho Turns 2: Here’s What Ayushmannn Khurrana Has to Say

The makers of "Badhai Ho" have announced a follow-up, "Badhai Do", recently

0
Badhai Ho turns 2: Ayushmann talks of normalising taboo topics through cinema
Badhaai Ho revolves around an aging couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who must deal with a case of accidental pregnancy. Pinterest

The Ayushmannn Khurrana-starrer comedy, Badhaai Ho, released two years ago on this day. The actor says he has been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through his cinema.

The Amit Sharma directorial revolves around an aging couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who must deal with a case of accidental pregnancy. Ayushmann essayed their son, while Sanya Malhotra was cast as his girlfriend.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“I have been trying to normalise taboo conversations in India through my cinema. Right from my debut film ‘Vicky Donor’, you will notice that I have tried to do my bit to have a constructive conversation with society about the need for change,”

Ayushmann said.

Ayushmannn added: “I have strongly felt that through cinema, we could tell society to widen its gaze towards important subjects that were not being addressed.”

Ayushmann said that "Badhaai Ho" was an attempt to highlight the fact that physical love between parents should not be frowned upon.
Ayushmann said that “Badhaai Ho” was an attempt to highlight the fact that physical love between parents should not be frowned upon. Pinterest

Ayushmann is happy that India has accepted his films. “We are a shy country, and there is beauty to it, but what I am happy about is how people of my country have appreciated my style of cinema,” he said.

Ayushmann said that “Badhaai Ho” was an attempt to highlight the fact that physical love between parents should not be frowned upon.

Also Read: Leopard Attacks: UP Forest Department Officials Roll Out Safety Guidelines For Farmers

“Their love is the biggest proof that our society wants to normalise deepseated issues, and that’s the biggest validation for me as an artiste. With ‘Badhaai Ho’, I tried to normalise the sexual desire that our parents can have, and there’s nothing wrong in that.”

Ayushmannn added that for Bollywood, such a storyline was rare but it was necessary.

The makers of “Badhai Ho” have announced a follow-up, “Badhai Do”, recently. The new film will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. (IANS)

Previous articleLeopard Attacks: UP Forest Department Officials Roll Out Safety Guidelines For Farmers
Next articleHere Are the Solutions to Your Back Problems

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more
Environment

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more
Entertainment

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

US Regulators Approve First Drug for Ebola Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
U.S. regulators Wednesday approved the first drug for the treatment of Ebola. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the drug developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for...
Read more

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef Lost Over 50% of its Coral Populations Between 1995-2017

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef lost more than half of its coral populations between 1995 and 2017. Researchers at the ARC Centre...
Read more

Puri Baatein: YouTube Channel Launched to Mark Om Puri’s 70th Birth Anniversary

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former. Titled "Puri...
Read more

NPA Weakens Banks’ Monetary Policy Transmission, Loan Growth: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-performing assets (NPA) of a bank weakens the monetary policy transmission and loan growth rate, said a recent working paper prepared by the staff...
Read more

Asteroid Bennu to Promise Pristine ET Material From Space, says NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a NASA spacecraft gets ready for the historic moment to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20, this pristine remnant...
Read more

Here Are the Solutions to Your Back Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As vital as the spine is for the body, problems occuring due to the sedentary lifestyle in lockdown have amplified manifold in...
Read more

Badhaai Ho Turns 2: Here’s What Ayushmannn Khurrana Has to Say

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ayushmannn Khurrana-starrer comedy, Badhaai Ho, released two years ago on this day. The actor says he has been trying to normalise taboo conversations...
Read more

Leopard Attacks: UP Forest Department Officials Roll Out Safety Guidelines For Farmers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a seemingly bizarre diktat, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department officials have asked farmers in Bijnor and adjoining districts to beat drums, wear helmets...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada