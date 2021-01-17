Sunday, January 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips BAP Technique: A New Approach Towards Skincare
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

BAP Technique: A New Approach Towards Skincare

Cosmetic Dermatologists adopt various techniques to turn back the clock and make one look youthful

0
Skincare
Researchers and experts have continued to explore ways that can address more than just the symptoms of ageing and boost skin's regeneration ability at the root. Pinterest

Aging of skin comprises of intrinsic and extrinsic factors. The intrinsic factors are genetic. The extrinsic factors include sun exposure, pollution, unhealthy diet, inadequate sleep, stress, lack of exercise, poor lifestyle, pollution and imbalance of hormones. Skin loses its firmness and elasticity due to these factors. Skincare becomes essential.

Cosmetic Dermatologists adopt various techniques to turn back the clock and make one look youthful. While a popular approach employs the technique of relaxing wrinkle causing muscles, other procedures work to lend more hydration to thinning skin or volume to sunken areas on the face. Effectively, they serve to address the overt signs of ageing. However, researchers and experts have continued to explore ways that can address more than just the symptoms of ageing and boost skin’s regeneration ability at the root.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The Bio Aesthetic Points (BAP) technique, pioneered by dermo-aesthetic major IBSA Derma, is one the latest advancements in this direction, says Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad. Dr Sharad is the only Indian to be Board of Director of the International Society of Dermatologic Surgery and aesthetic dermatology.

However, before coming to this technique we need to understand the key role Hyaluronic acid plays in keeping skin youthful and how delivering it at strategic points into the multiple layers of the dermis achieves remarkable anti-ageing effects.

Skincare
Aging of skin comprises of intrinsic and extrinsic factors. The intrinsic factors are genetic. Pinterest

Hyaluronic acid: the potent anti-ageing weapon

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a substance found naturally in the skin. With its ability to retain water and its elasticity, HA plays a crucial role in maintaining hydration and volume of skin tissues and ensure healthy existence of other structural proteins such as collagen and elastin. Age related depletion or degradation of skin’s natural HA reserves are a major reason for the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines on the skin, Dr Sharad, who has been practising in Mumbai for the past 20 years, points out.

“With aging, the ratio between different collagen types changes. Along with it, the skin’s turnover rate also diminishes, resulting in lacklustre appearance and signs of ageing. The depletion of HA also results in physiological alterations of keratinocytes and fibroblasts — two crucial cell types that play a pivotal role on skin regeneration. A healthy interplay between fibroblasts and keratinocytes enables the process of healing and regeneration of the epidermal barrier layer of the skin.”

Hyaluronic acid therefore plays a central role in ensuring a healthy composition of skin components as well as a healthy skin regeneration response. This knowledge has led to HA becoming a key element of skincare and anti-ageing regimes in recent years. From serums to topical skin creams to fillers and injectables, HA is today used in a multitude of skincare products. Its ability to induce lubrication and healthy inflammatory response also makes HA useful for wound healing and maintaining joint health.

Skincare
The Bio Aesthetic Points (BAP) technique identifies 5 strategic points on facial skin to deliver intradermal injections of HA for best anti-ageing results. Pinterest

BAP technique for skin bio-remodelling

Dr Sharad, who authored the book ‘Bestseller Skin Rules’, says: “The technique called Bio Aesthetic Points (BAP) is specifically designed for Profhilo at the IBSA laboratories by a team of experts. While most HA-based dermal fillers use the Hyaluronic Acid to give hydration, volume to the skin and fill up lines and folds, IBSA Derma has taken its use a step ahead with its brand Profhilo that uses a skin bio-remodelling approach through the BAP technique.”

The Bio Aesthetic Points (BAP) technique identifies 5 strategic points on facial skin to deliver intradermal injections of HA for best anti-ageing results. These 5 injection points are anatomically receptive areas of the face with an absence of large vessels and nerve branches, therefore, minimizing the risks of any adverse effect and maximizing the diffusion of the product in the cheeks, she points out. “Profhilo can also be injected in the neck strategically to tighten the skin in the neck region. The BAP protocol includes two treatments one month apart.”

Traditional bio stimulation shows several limitations including the need for many injections, greater patient discomfort, increased possibility of bruising, protocol requiring many treatment sessions, and greater time commitment for the patient. However, compared to this, the new BAP technique using new generation hyaluronic acid complexes achieves several advantages: only 5 injection sites per side of the face, reduced pain (slow injection), less chance of bruising and hematoma, fewer treatment sessions and better patient compliance, Dr Sharad says.

ALSO READ: Latest Study Suggests Digestive Tract Bacteria Affects Severity of COVID infections in The Body

The skin bio-remodelling procedure uses a highly pure hyaluronic acid without any cross linking, making it closest to the substance found in nature. The result is also more natural and effective with anti-ageing action unleashed at the source of ageing, rather than just on the surface, she adds.

Can it be done in people with hypertension, diabetes, hypothyroidism, liver disorders etc? Yes, answers the expert. “It is not harmful and the only side effect may be an occasional bruise in those on blood thinners and the bruise lasts for about a week.” (IANS)

Previous articleHindu Holy Books: The Four Vedas
Next articleEvery Family is Dysfunctional and its Normal: Mithila Palkar

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Here’s How Strawberry Cultivation is Going To Transform The Region of Jhansi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Jhansi which is well-known as the land of valour is all set to write a new chapter and strawberry cultivation would play a pivotal...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rapid Blood Test Can Predict Severe Disease Risks in COVID Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have shown that a relatively simple and rapid blood test could predict -- within a day of a...
Read more
Entertainment

Every Family is Dysfunctional and its Normal: Mithila Palkar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mithila Palkar says it took her some time to understand that every family is dysfunctional. Talking about her perspective of a normal family, Mithila...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s How Strawberry Cultivation is Going To Transform The Region of Jhansi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Jhansi which is well-known as the land of valour is all set to write a new chapter and strawberry cultivation would play a pivotal...
Read more

Rapid Blood Test Can Predict Severe Disease Risks in COVID Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have shown that a relatively simple and rapid blood test could predict -- within a day of a...
Read more

Every Family is Dysfunctional and its Normal: Mithila Palkar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mithila Palkar says it took her some time to understand that every family is dysfunctional. Talking about her perspective of a normal family, Mithila...
Read more

BAP Technique: A New Approach Towards Skincare

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Aging of skin comprises of intrinsic and extrinsic factors. The intrinsic factors are genetic. The extrinsic factors include sun exposure, pollution, unhealthy diet, inadequate...
Read more

Hindu Holy Books: The Four Vedas

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Word Veda means wisdom, knowledge, or vision, and it serves to manifest the language of the gods in human speech. Vedas...
Read more

Music That is Happening Today is a Mixture of Good and Bad: Neeraj Shridhar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Neeraj Shridhar, who has given multiple indie pop and Bollywood hits, besides remixes, says that when he remixed songs it was to revive...
Read more

Latest Study Suggests Digestive Tract Bacteria Affects Severity of COVID infections in The Body

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study indicates the kind of bacteria found in a person’s digestive tract can affect the severity of coronavirus infections and the body’s...
Read more

This Indian Army Officer Has Developed The Country’s First indigenous 9mm ‘Machine Pistol’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Nagpur-based Indian Army officer Lt Col Prasad Bansod has developed the country's first indigenous 9 mm 'Machine Pistol', an official said here on Saturday. Working...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada