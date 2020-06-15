Basadi Betta: The Peacock Temple in India

Basadi Betta, is an important pilgrim center located on the top of the Mandharagiri hills, in the village of Pandithanahalli, in Karnataka, India. Turned into a pilgrimage center for members of the Jaina religion, you can reach Basadi Betta through 435 steps.

From the top, four enclosed temples wrapped in illustrations are visible. The main area is where you can find a huge statue of Chandranatha Thirthankara. Eighth thirthankara (or master dharma expert in the jaina religion), Thirthankara appears represented totally naked next to a column of floral motifs and a mural with reliefs of tigers and cows crossing the statue as per an article by India Raju.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

There is a sensational temple (or guru mandir) on the right next door. You will see a monument with a height of 81 meters, with the main dome lined with peacock motifs.

This peacock temple in India is a place of the most photogenic and perfect icing of a complex that is the best excuse to spend a different day in the state of Karnataka , especially if you are in the city of Bangalore as per an article by India Raju.

Influence of the peacock on the Indian Architecture

The peacock is not only the national bird of India, but it is also linked to the culture of India. It is used by Kartikeya, the god of war, as a mount during wars. In link to goddesses Lakshmi, the peacock is a symbol of wisdom and immortality.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

Worshiping of peacock can be seen all over India, especially in places like the City Palace of Jaipur and the famous peacocks that guard the Peacock Gate. Another example without leaving Rajasthan happens to be in the peacock sculpture that we can find in the City Palace of Udaipur .

With regard to South India, specifically in the state of Tamil Nadu , the peacock is more than present in several of its buildings. Some of the examples include the motif included in one of the gopuram (or threshold tower) that guards the Rathinagiri Hill Temple, in the village of Vellor , or in the Kapaleeswarar Temple, in the vicinity of Chennai as per an article by India Raju.