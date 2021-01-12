Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

Bath salts can ease muscular tension, remove fatigue, and induce relaxation

0
Bath salt
Bath salt and its benefits. Pixabay

The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate you. The aroma of flowers is known to have a calming effect on the mind and helps to induce relaxation.

Bath salts can ease muscular tension, remove fatigue, and induce relaxation. It also helps to remove toxins and promote the general feeling of well-being, apart from nourishing and softening the skin. Some ingredients help to exfoliate your skin, leaving it cleaner and brighter.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The idea of using bath salts comes from mineral springs or hot springs, people frequent these for health benefits. In recent times to make the experience more luxurious and enjoyable at home, bath salts are added which contain many ingredients like fragrances and oils.

Bath salt
Bath salt and a hot bath are the best combinations. Pixabay

Shahnaz Husain, chairperson and managing director of the Shahnaz Husain group of companies shares bath salt recipes that you can make at home:

ALSO READ: Yoga Can Cure Winter Stiffness of Body

Recipes 1:

1 cup powdered milk, Salt, 1 cup bicarbonate of soda, one tablespoon almond oil, Mix with hot water and add to the tub of water for a soak.

Recipes 2:

I cup powdered milk, Salt, 3 tablespoon gram flour, 3 tablespoons bicarbonate of soda,  5 DROPS Aloeswood (Ood) essential oil, Tie the first three ingredients in a bundle and add to water. Add aloeswood oil directly to water. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses
Next articlePoll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Poll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
As WhatsApp faces intense scrutiny over its upcoming data and privacy policy, a new poll on Tuesday revealed that nearly one in two Indian...
Read more
Beauty Tips

The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter weather isn't the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn't help hair fall woes either. It's best...
Read more
Business

Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a year bogged down by pandemic-driven lockdowns and social distancing, online transactions grew by 80 percent in India as compared to 2019, suggesting...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Poll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As WhatsApp faces intense scrutiny over its upcoming data and privacy policy, a new poll on Tuesday revealed that nearly one in two Indian...
Read more

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate...
Read more

The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter weather isn't the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn't help hair fall woes either. It's best...
Read more

Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a year bogged down by pandemic-driven lockdowns and social distancing, online transactions grew by 80 percent in India as compared to 2019, suggesting...
Read more

Ways To Improve Computer’s Learning Ability

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Computer-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) can function more like human intelligence when programmed to use a much faster technique for learning new objects, researchers say....
Read more

No More Extensions To Pay Tax Penalty

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Board of Direct Taxes dashed hopes of all taxpayers waiting for further extension of due dates for filing tax returns rejecting all...
Read more

Few Points To Keep In Mind Before You Hire An Interior Designer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you considering hiring an interior decorator? If so, you must plan ahead to get maximum returns. From your budget and timeline to your...
Read more

Exercise During First-Trimester To Lower Risk Of Gestational Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women who exercise more during the first trimester of pregnancy may have a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, a new study suggests....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada