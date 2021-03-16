Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Being a Writer Paves a Way To Choose Correct Projects For Acting: Sumeet Vyas

He says being a writer helps him choose the correct acting projects for himself

Sumeet Vyas
Besides the OTT space, he has been seen in Bollywood films such as "Veere Di Wedding", "Made In China", and "English Vinglish".

Besides being an actor, Sumeet Vyas is an established screenwriter, too. He has written scripts for series such as “Bang Baaja Baaraat” and “TVF Tripling” amongst others.

He says being a writer helps him choose the correct acting projects for himself.

“There are some stories that people want to tell. They are not subscribing to a module or a template. It comes from within and it’s an honest attempt. I can tell when someone really wants to tell a story, if its coming from within and is an honest attempt. In that sense it really helps filter if it is a project I want to associate with. When I realise they just want to make a film to make a quick buck then I tend to avoid. In that way it really helped me as an actor,” Sumeet tells IANS.

Sumeet Vyas
Besides being an actor, Sumeet Vyas is an established screenwriter, too. He has written scripts for series such as "Bang Baaja Baaraat" and "TVF Tripling" amongst others.

“Sometimes, the script is right but the role they are offering me is because I am famous for a certain thing and they can milk the success out of me. If I am not adding anything to the project, then I don’t take it up,” he adds.

Besides the OTT space, he has been seen in Bollywood films such as “Veere Di Wedding”, “Made In China”, and “English Vinglish”.

“There is a lot of money riding in commercial cinema and a lot at stake and if you are not someone who is relatable to the audience, or not someone who people are curious to see, then they (filmmakers) don’t want to risk it. Yes, it has helped me because I am popular here (digital space), so they can take that kind of risk and cast me. They are more than willing to invest in me,” shares the actor. (IANS/KR)

