Thursday, September 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Benedict Kujur: A Teacher who Trained Jharkhand Tribals in Hockey
IndiaLead StorySports

Benedict Kujur: A Teacher who Trained Jharkhand Tribals in Hockey

Jharkhand has a rich history of producing hockey champions

0
A teacher who led a hockey revolution among tribals in Jharkhand
Benedict Kujur has trained a number of girls and boys who went on to represent India in the national hockey team. Pinterest

By Nityanand Shukla

A government-aided minority school teacher in Jharkhand epitomises the saying ‘where there is a will, there is a way’.

Benedict Kujur has trained a number of girls and boys who went on to represent India in the national hockey team.

Kujur never led the odds pitted against him daunt him. He was posted as teacher and went on to become the principal at a minority-run primary school in Karangaguri village of Jharkhand’s Simdega district.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The village is located in a remote area where common people are deprived of even basic amenities.

The school was initially till fifth class and later it was extended to class eight.

A teacher who led a hockey revolution among tribals in Jharkhand
Many players trained at this school in Jharkhand have played at the district and state levels. 
Pinterest

“In 2003, when I was posted to Karangaguri village, I decided to organise sports. Initially, the students were not interested and even the parents were indifferent. I called a meeting of parents and tried to create awareness about sports,” Kujur told IANS.

He said, “After many attempts, the parents agreed to let their wards participate in sports. I made the sports class mandatory for everyone. Hockey was the only option. We started hockey training for students. Skill development among students was my agenda. While imparting them the skills, we faced an enormous resource crunch,” he says.

But he found ways to transcend all difficulties. The hockey sticks were made of bamboo. Even a hockey ball wasn’t available. A ‘Sharifa’ fruit came in handy as a ball. Later a ball made of bamboo was used in the training sessions.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: प्रयागराज कुम्भ का फार्मूला उत्तराखंड कुम्भ में भी इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा

The biggest problem was skill development. “We used to hold two sessions besides mandatory classes in the school. The first session for training was in the morning and second in the evening. While getting involved in skill development, we focused on exercises. Students were asked to run on river sand beds and even climb hills. As the area is really backward, proper diet was not available,” said Kujur.

In a short period, the school became a nursery for hockey talent. Many players trained at this school have played at the district and state levels. Most of those who played in the national team were women.

Now the school is getting assistance from many NGOS and other benefactors. Now hockey sticks and hockey balls are available for students.

A teacher who led a hockey revolution among tribals in Jharkhand
Beauty Dundung, who played for India in 2019 appreciates the contribution of Benedict Kujur in her career. (Representational Image). Unsplash

The girls who went on to play at the national and international level include Beauty Dundung, Sushma Kumari, Alka Dundung, Deepika Soreng and Pink Ekka.

Kujur was transferred to Jaldega in 2016. Till then the school had become a hockey powerhouse.

Also Read: Food for Paws: An Initiative to Provide Sustenance to Strays Across India

Beauty Dundung, who played for India in 2019 appreciates the contribution of Benedict Kujur in her career. “It was mandatory for us to bring hockey sticks. When we failed to go with hockey sticks then we were scolded by Principal sir. We used to play with bamboo sticks in school. I have played many matches against many countries, including Australia. The skills imparted by Sir help us in international hockey as well,” Dundung told IANS.

Appreciating his work, Manoj Kumar, Secretary of Simdega hockey Association, said “70 per cent of Jharkhand’s hockey players come from the school which was trained by the Benedict Kujur. Six players have played at the international level. The school provides basic skill training to students for hockey who later find it easy to play anywhere.”

Jharkhand has a rich history of producing hockey champions. Even iconic player Jaipal Singh Munda belonged to Jharkhand. (IANS)

Previous articleThis Antibody Therapy Can Cut Covid-19 Hospitalisation Risk
Next articleTraining, Equipping Children With Appropriate First-Aid Knowledge

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Astronomers Find First Possible Intact Planet Orbiting White Dwarf Star

NewsGram Desk - 0
Using data from NASA missions, an international team of astronomers has found what may be the first intact planet orbiting a white dwarf, the...
Read more
Entertainment

Depression Needs to be Treated Like Any Other Illness: Gulshan Devaiah

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gulshan Devaiah says the problem with accepting depression as a disease is that a lot of people consider it to be a state...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pollution May Increase Stroke Risk in AFib Patients: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People with one of the most common heart disorders or atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2-fold...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,153FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Astronomers Find First Possible Intact Planet Orbiting White Dwarf Star

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Using data from NASA missions, an international team of astronomers has found what may be the first intact planet orbiting a white dwarf, the...
Read more

Depression Needs to be Treated Like Any Other Illness: Gulshan Devaiah

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Gulshan Devaiah says the problem with accepting depression as a disease is that a lot of people consider it to be a state...
Read more

Pollution May Increase Stroke Risk in AFib Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with one of the most common heart disorders or atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are exposed to greater levels of pollution have a 1.2-fold...
Read more

Training, Equipping Children With Appropriate First-Aid Knowledge

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta It seems like one cannot get through a day without receiving messages, or watching the news reports of an untoward situation evolving...
Read more

Benedict Kujur: A Teacher who Trained Jharkhand Tribals in Hockey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nityanand Shukla A government-aided minority school teacher in Jharkhand epitomises the saying 'where there is a will, there is a way'. Benedict Kujur has trained...
Read more

This Antibody Therapy Can Cut Covid-19 Hospitalisation Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Raising hope of Covid-19 treatment at an early stage, an antibody therapy has been found to quickly reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load in newly infected...
Read more

Food for Paws: An Initiative to Provide Sustenance to Strays Across India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Zomato Feeding India, the India chapter of Zomato Feeding Foundation, has launched Food for Paws - an initiative to provide sustenance to strays across...
Read more

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,153FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x