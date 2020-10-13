Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

The Police Force to get Automated Fingerprint Identification of Criminals

0
Automated Fingerprint
The Police force will be benefited by Automated Fingerprint Identification of Criminals. Pinterest

By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique “real-time” criminal identification system — National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) — which will collect fingerprints of over 80 lakh criminals in the country and put in place a robust web-based system to identify them.

Almost all the necessary infrastructure is in place to implement the Central government’s long-pending project, which will help in identifying criminals based on their fingerprints. A few pending works will be completed by November end.

A National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) official privy to the development told IANS that NAFIS will be launched in December this year after the completion of some pending installations of a fingerprint machine at the “district and commissionerate” level in each state to identify the fingerprints of criminals.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Though the official didn’t disclose any particular date, he said the project might be launched before the third week of December.

On the lines of the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System (IAFIS) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, the NCRB is hosting the system and implementing it on a turnkey basis, selecting solution providers through a bidding process.

Automated Fingerprint
NAFIS will enhance the ability to discern crime patterns and modus operandi across states and communicate with the state police departments to assist in crime prevention. Pinterest

The NCRB will allocate separate space for each state at the NAFIS center. Each state will have complete control over its data, while read-only permission will be given to the other states.

Provisions will be made for the states which already have AFIS to share their data with NAFIS using a bridge software without disturbing their operations. NAFIS will be installed at the NCRB and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) connectivity will be used to provide access to all the users.

NAFIS will enhance the ability to discern crime patterns and modus operandi across states, and communicate with the state police departments to assist in crime prevention, NCRB Director Ramphal Pawar told IANS.

Pawar said that “NAFIS will be a game-changer in partnership with NCRB”.

While digitally inaugurating the 21st all India Conference of Directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020 on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy also emphasized on the importance of fingerprints.

Also Read: Age Does Not Indicate Covid-19 Susceptibility: Study

Reddy said a fingerprint is an essential tool because of its uniqueness, permanency, individuality, and ease in the acquisition.

He added that digitization of records and fingerprint data is an important step forward in documenting and tracking crime and criminals and expressed his confidence that the “fully computerized NAFIS would soon become functional and benefit the police forces”. (IANS)

Previous articleMan Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms
Next articleStaggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

RELATED ARTICLES

India

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India-Mexico Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To strengthen trade ties, India and Mexico will explore ways to promote tourism and enhance people to people contact. This was decided at the fifth...
Read more

Concern on COVID-Appropriate Behavior During Festivals by GoM

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the 21st meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19, by...
Read more

Facebook Donates 1M Pounds to Bletchley Park- Birthplace of Computer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced a donation of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) to Bletchley Park, a heritage attraction and museum that served as the British...
Read more

Staggering Rise in Climate Disasters, Reveals UN Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first 20 years of this century have seen a staggering rise in climate disasters, a new UN report has revealed. The report, titled 'Human...
Read more

Benefits of Automated Fingerprint System in India by December 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By December this year, police forces across the country would be able to get the benefits of a unique "real-time" criminal identification system --...
Read more

Man Gets Infected By COVID For Second Time With More Severe Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A 25-year-old man in the US has caught COVID twice, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed, indicating exposure to the...
Read more

Here’s How Poverty is Being Normalized in Indian Society

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE We often knowingly or unknowingly think in a way where the opinion about poverty is that poverty is destined to be. Maybe...
Read more

Climate Change Is Equal to More Weather Disasters Every Year: UN

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada