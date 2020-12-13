Sunday, December 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Benefits of Carrots For A Healthy Heart
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Benefits of Carrots For A Healthy Heart

Beta-carotene to vitamin A reduces "bad" cholesterol in the blood

0
Carrots
Study reveals how carrots are healthy for heart. Pixabay

Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, which is a precursor of vitamin A and to get the full health benefits of this superfood, we need an active enzyme to produce this vitamin, say, researchers.

Beta-carotene is the bioactive compound that gives carrots their orange color. Studies with humans and mice show the conversion of beta-carotene to vitamin A reduces “bad” cholesterol in the blood.

“Thus, beta-carotene can help protect against atherosclerosis development, which leads to the accumulation of fats and cholesterol in our arteries. Atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease is the primary cause of death worldwide,” said study author Jaume Amengual from the University of Illinois in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The research team conducted two studies to further understand the effects of beta-carotene on cardiovascular health. They confirmed its importance but identified a critical step in the process.

Beta-carotene converts to vitamin A with the help of an enzyme called beta-carotene oxygenase 1 (BCO1).

“A genetic variation determines if you have a more or less active version of BCO1. People with a less active enzyme could need other sources for vitamin A in their diet, Amengual said.

The first study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, analyzed blood and DNA samples from 767 healthy young adults aged 18 to 25.

Carrots
Beta-carotene protects against atherosclerosis than those fed a diet without this bioactive compound. Pixabay

As expected, the researchers found a correlation between BCO1 activity and bad cholesterol level.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जानिए क्या है मध्य प्रदेश में “पाठशाला की पौधशाला” योजना ?

“People who had a genetic variant associated with making the enzyme BCO1 more active had lower cholesterol in their blood. That was our first observation,” Amengual noted.

To follow up on these findings, the team conducted a second study, published in the Journal of Lipid Research, using mice.

“The main findings of the mice study reproduce what we found in humans. We saw that when we give beta-carotene to mice, they have lower cholesterol levels,” the authors wrote.

ALSO READ: Young Adults With High Social Media Usage Are Likely To Witness Depression

These mice develop smaller atherosclerosis lesions, or plaques, in their arteries.

“This means that mice fed beta-carotene are more protected against atherosclerosis than those fed a diet without this bioactive compound,” Amengual stated. (IANS)

Previous articleFlavors In Vaping Devices Disrupt Heart’s Activity

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Flavors In Vaping Devices Disrupt Heart’s Activity

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed the appealing array of fruit and candy flavors that entice millions of young people to take up vaping are cardiotoxic and...
Read more
Education

‘Global Dream Shaala’- Initiative To Provide Free Education

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global Dream Shaala, an initiative for providing free education to out of school children starting with Uttar Pradesh, launched earlier this week on Human...
Read more
Education

Here Are Few Financial Terms Every Millennial Must Know

NewsGram Desk - 0
We have all been in situations that make us feel like we are back in our school classrooms - from eating at our desks...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Benefits of Carrots For A Healthy Heart

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Carrots are a good source of beta-carotene, which is a precursor of vitamin A and to get the full health benefits of this superfood,...
Read more

Flavors In Vaping Devices Disrupt Heart’s Activity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed the appealing array of fruit and candy flavors that entice millions of young people to take up vaping are cardiotoxic and...
Read more

‘Global Dream Shaala’- Initiative To Provide Free Education

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Global Dream Shaala, an initiative for providing free education to out of school children starting with Uttar Pradesh, launched earlier this week on Human...
Read more

Here Are Few Financial Terms Every Millennial Must Know

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
We have all been in situations that make us feel like we are back in our school classrooms - from eating at our desks...
Read more

Digital And Live Experiences Have To Sync, says Aadar Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor, comic, and musician Aadar Malik say digital and live experiences will have to sync in the future and make for an opportunity that...
Read more

Bringing A Fair Fashion Movement in India: The ReFashion Hub

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kickstarting a 'Fair Fashion Movement' in India, fashion campaign 'RE: Think, Act, Create' has launched The ReFashion Hub -- a convening platform that brings...
Read more

6 Tips To Stay Up-To-Date On The Stock Market Despite A Hectic Lifestyle

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
We live in a world where goal-oriented traders are running towards objective achievement, and they don’t have time or freedom to do things they...
Read more

Why Kolkata Is Becoming The Breeding Ground For Startups

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
There was a time when entrepreneurs in Kolkata used to fly to other cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi to set up...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada