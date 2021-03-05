Benefits of “Heeng” : The Extraordinary Spice of Every Indian Household!

In every Indian household, the most important kitchen ingredient that is never missed in every Indian household is “Heeng” or Asafoetida. It has a miraculous smell and fantastic flavor.
Do you know, that this majestic ingredient has special health benefits as well? These health benefits are some of the benefits that you may have never heard of! In this article, let us reflect upon this magical ingredient “Heeng” that is more than just being a common spice!
Traditional Remedies Associated With Heeng
This extraordinary ingredient is available both in the form of powder and whole spice in every Indian household!
Heeng has found its way in many treatments of Ayurveda and Unani medicines since ancient times. Ayurveda strongly recommends this magical spice for its wonderful effects on abetting indigestion. A smear of the tincture of Heeng is commonly used to relieve abdominal pain. Traditional remedies suggest Heeng for treating bloating, respiratory problems and as an effective ingredient for also improving reproductive health in both men and women.
At many places, a paste of asafoetida is gently smeared around the chest and under the nose area so that its aroma enters the body and cures a cold and flu!
Important Benefits of Heeng That You Have Not Known Before!
1. Helps in Increasing Metabolism: Heeng is responsible for increasing the body’s metabolism largely. This further helps in improving digestion. This hampers the circulation of LDL (bad cholesterol) in human blood.
2. Helps in Easing Menstrual Cramps: Heeng has the power to ease the period cramps by reducing pain sensation around the waist and lower abdomen in females. Thus, it can be used at times of extreme pain caused by menstrual cramps to ease the ongoing pain sensation.
3. Works as an Anti-Depressant and Mood Uplifter: This magical ingredient has historically been used as an anti-depressive medicine, about which very few people know! Heeng has the ability to prompt happiness and decrease negativity and toxicity, which makes it a powerful natural anti-depressant!
4. Works as a Natural Contraceptive: This herbal spice has been traditionally used as a powerful contraceptive against unwanted pregnancy. In ancient times, it was used as an abortive pill as well, hence, pregnant ladies must carefully consume heeng during their pregnancy/breastfeeding period.
5. Helps To Combat Constipation: This medicinal spice has the potential to flush out the toxins from the human digestive system. It is a natural enemy to the toxins that slow down the process of digestion in the human body. Thus, it helps in easing the process of proper digestion by restoring the normal PH level of the stomach.
6. Works as a Natural Anti-Viral Medicine: Asafoetida offers strong immunity against influenza viral infection because it triggers the production of natural antibiotics against a viral attack towards the immune system. Thus, it has the potential to keep you fit and fine!
7. It Helps You To Control Hairfall: This wonderful spice is helpful in improving the texture of your hair! It also protects the hair against the issue of unnatural and heavy hair fall. hence, it is used as a solution to baldness in males and thin hair in females.
8. Works as a Wonderful Skincare Solution: This medicinal natural spice works like a dryness repairing agent that can help you to get smooth and moist skin. It has the power to erase all the visible signs of skin dryness like dullness, peeling, cracking, freckles, wrinkles, and pigmentation. Thus, it works as your friendly skincare product!
9. Helps You To Get Rid of Acne: Asafoetida curtails the production of acne-causing bacteria on your skin, hence, it makes the skin condition unfavorable for the growth of bacteria. This may help you to clear your skin by removing acne permanently from your skin.
ALSO READ: Study: Smoking Cessation Drug Cytisine May Help Treat Parkinson’s Disease
10. Helps in improving Cardiac Health: The presence of coumarins and the anti-coagulant property of this spice prevents the blood from clotting within the arteries, thereby reducing the high blood pressure in the body. This medicinal spice is also rich in potassium that helps in reducing the chances of any strokes or blockage in the heart, hence promoting overall cardiac health.
– Written Content and Graphical Content Prepared By Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)