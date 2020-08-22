What Is the Best Color for Diamond Earrings?

Diamond earrings are undoubtedly a favorite among women of great taste. However, choosing the best color for diamond earrings can be vexing. At one time, one may find that the selected color is the best and most pleasing to the eye. However, with new trends, one is presented with the choice of having to buy a diamond earring of another color. Hence, there is a need to understand the best color for diamond earrings based on their style. Earrings are essential mainly because they are very close to the face. Though they are of small size, they make a significant impact. A good set of earrings can enhance one’s features while a lousy set can do the opposite.

There are different styles of earrings. They include studs, hoops, and drops. This range of styles provides one with options that suit their budget, taste, and look. Choosing the best color among earrings based on their style is quite easy. However, selecting the best color among diamond earrings requires careful consideration. The essential element to consider is your personal preference. Still, you need to understand that diamond colors exist in different grading scales. The first grading scale is the white diamond, which has no color. However, the white diamond has individual color grades, which are differentiated by letters. The second grading scale is the fancy colored diamond. This grade includes diamonds of green, blue, pink, yellow, orange, and brown colors.

The fancy colored diamond is a safe option for those who seek to accentuate specific colors and fashion looks. However, it is often not the most recommended option if you aim to display sophistication and understanding of the value of a diamond. Unlike rubies, diamonds have a popularity for no color. Suppose you search for a picture of a ruby. You will find results displaying the gem in all sorts of colors. Also, unlike a diamond, the ruby is not often used for jewelry. However, the diamond has mainly remained true to its original colorless state. One should also note that even the most respected royalties today and in history often chose the white diamond for its sophistication.

Therefore, the best color and this is with absolute respect to experts’ opinion, is the white diamond. The white diamond is stunning, sophisticated, and simple at the same time. Depending on how you pair it with other jewelry and cloths, it always brings out the understated beauty. Experts in diamond jewelry will give you varying opinions based on the grading scale of the diamond. However, it all comes down to your personal preference and what you intend to pair the diamond with. It is at this point I think that you can agree that the white diamond presents many, if not all, options when it comes to pairing with other jewelry and clothes. You can put on a white diamond earring with a simple dress and still appear sophisticated. You can choose to match the white diamond with a diamond necklace or bracelet and showcase your understanding of fashion and trends. In simpler terms, the white diamond is suitable for any occasion. There are times when you can opt for a more modest pair of earrings. But the white diamond will always be there to make you look spectacular.

