Sunday, December 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Places to see the stunning Northern Lights

0
Aurora watching
Explore nature and outdoors adventure in the USA. IANS

2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in the next year include exploring nature and the outdoors.

One such adventure remains to chase the Northern Lights, not many are aware of the various destinations in the USA where one can witness this enthralling natural phenomenon. Also called Aurora Borealis, it is a naturally occurring dance of lights in the sky which occurs when solar particles collide with atmospheric gases to produce a neon light. Here are the best spots across the USA for some aurora watching.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated

Alaska

Spend a night or two devoted to viewing the magical and captivating sight of the northern lights at Denali National Park and Preserve. Its wide-open spaces, beautiful mountain vistas, and abundant wildlife make the park a favorite destination for campers and hikers. There is much to see and do in the first national park, established in 1917 as Mount McKinley National Park and renamed Denali National Park in 1980 as it tripled in size.

Alaska’s second-largest city, Fairbanks, a 2-hour drive from the park, also sees some amazing light shows, thanks to its location in the auroral oval, an area around the North Pole. Its distance from the lit city life, in turn, the higher probability of dark skies, further strengthens the display.

Idaho

The Idaho Panhandle National Forest is one of the best places in Idaho to maximize the chances of the aurora watching. Its total area is an impressive 2.5 million acres making it famous for activities like skiing, hunting, and snowmobiling in winters, as well as popular peak season activities including wildlife watching, hiking, biking, fishing, and swimming.

Aurora watching
Chase the Northern lights in the USA. IANS

A popular vacation spot all year round for its many recreational opportunities, Priest Lake in northern Idaho, also has the perfect conditions for spotting the Northern Lights. Light chasers and photographers each year flock to the lake during winters to take a snapshot of the auroras, often reflected in the water’s still surface.

Maine

The sparsely populated Aroostook County, which is located on the U.S-Canadian border, makes for a perfect spot for sky watching in Maine. Although the northern lights are more common near the Arctic, this county is far enough north for the aurora borealis to make an appearance. There’s little to no light pollution near the Aroostook National Wildlife Refuge, thus, ensuring that you have an incredible light show. The refuge includes more than 2,100 hectares of wetlands, forest, and grasslands home to wildlife such as black bears and moose. Reserve a spot in one of the county’s many campgrounds to experience the wilderness of Maine.

Michigan

The night sky is one of the biggest tourist attractions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as almost the entire 51,000 square miles offers front row seats to some of the most stellar shows on earth. Thanks to the prime geographic location and relatively low light pollution, the Upper Peninsula provides some of the best northern lights viewing opportunities in the state.

ALSO READ: 60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Favorite destinations include Whitefish Point or Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Paradise, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Munising, Brockway Mountain in Copper Harbor, and Isle Royale National Park accessible from Houghton or Copper Harbor. In the Upper Peninsula, you are more likely to see the Northern Lights between August and April, with the peak months being April, October, and November.

Minnesota

There are plenty of locations to see the Northern Lights in Minnesota. Located on the northeastern tip of the state, along the shores of Lake Superior, Cook County is an especially great spot for Aurora watching. In Grand Portage, the northern lights can be spotted dancing above High Falls, the tallest waterfall in the state of Minnesota. Oberg Mountain in the Superior National Forest is another place to capture the stunning views of the aurora. Stargazers are in for a treat here as Superior’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is world-recognized for its starry night sky. (IANS)

Previous article“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021
Next articleDifference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more
finance

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more
Business

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

Why Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At sharp 7 a.m. every day, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite of the Congress exits his home, breathes the fresh morning...
Read more

Rewind 2020: Movies And Series Linked To Social And Political Issues

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL With pandemic hitting this year we all have been confined to our homes, relaxing and watching all the possible content on OTT...
Read more

Top 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The stakes are changing for the advertising industry, which is evident from how advertising channels are evolving. Today, influencer marketing has become a sensation,...
Read more

Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After a roller-coaster 2020, businesses of all sizes are trying to sustain and reset for growth, and the coming year will be one of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada