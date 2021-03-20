Saturday, March 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Bhagwad Geeta Must Be Made a Part of Academic Curriculum in India:...
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead StoryReligion

Bhagwad Geeta Must Be Made a Part of Academic Curriculum in India: Mouni Roy

"We literally live in ignorance, and we actually come from a country of the Vedas and the Upanishad, yet we don't do anything", says Mouni

0
Bhagwad Gita
Asked if the entertainment sector needs to inculcate the teachings of the Geeta, she replied: "The Geeta is needed worldwide, not just in India or Bollywood or School". Unsplash

Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress adds that she turned to the Hindu scripture during lockdown and, having discovered its core value, believes it should be inculcated at school level.

“I read Bhagwad Geeta Ka Saar in childhood but didn’t understand it until now. See, one of my friends started reading the Bhagwad Geeta and I also joined the class — this is before lockdown — and I didn’t make many classes due to hectic schedule. But during lockdown, I was very religious. I think it should be a part of our school curriculum. I genuinely feel that it is more than a religious book. It is ‘life ka saar’ (crux of life), eternal knowledge, and it is basic knowledge. If you have a question in your head, the Geeta has the answer,” said Mouni.

Asked if the entertainment sector needs to inculcate the teachings of the Geeta, she replied: “The Geeta is needed worldwide, not just in India or Bollywood or School. In India, it could change the orthodox thought process in families. We talk about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Instead it should be ‘Beta Padhao, Beta Bachao’, I think society is in need of this knowledge or awareness.”

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“We literally live in ignorance, and we actually come from a country of the Vedas and the Upanishad, yet we don’t do anything. We are sitting on a gold mine and we don’t do anything it. The entertainment industry is a stressful place, you don’t have the concept of Saturdays and Sundays, a 9-to-5 job, and we are constantly consumed in our minds and thoughts. So, for sure, the Geeta is needed here, but having said that I think (be it) the rural, the urban, and the metros, everyone is in dire need of the Bhagwad Geeta’s teachings,” added Mouni.

Mouni Roy
Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress adds that she turned to the Hindu scripture during lockdown and, having discovered its core value, believes it should be inculcated at school level. IANS

Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy action adventure “Brahmastra” alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna, with Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. Talking about working with such a talented cast, Mouni said: “Ayan Mukerji is a brilliant mind. He is all heart and I think he has given this project his life. If I remember it right, he told me that he has been working on this project for almost seven to eight years now. He is God’s child, for sure.”

ALSO READ: ‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

“Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are fire on screen and they are beautiful human beings on sets. So, I feel very lucky. With Brahmastra, I got to work with Nagarjuna, and obviously Amitabh Bachchan — he is the greatest. I cannot forget the day I met Shah Rukh Khan. So, it’s like a dream you’d never thought would come true, and it has come true,” she summed up. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleOTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh
Next articleIndian Railways Issues New Guidelines To Ensure The Safety of Women Passengers

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indian Railways Issues New Guidelines To Ensure The Safety of Women Passengers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in view safety of the women passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Patients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Railways Issues New Guidelines To Ensure The Safety of Women Passengers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Keeping in view safety of the women passengers in trains, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways...
Read more

Bhagwad Geeta Must Be Made a Part of Academic Curriculum in India: Mouni Roy

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress adds that she turned to...
Read more

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more

COVID-19 Patients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more

‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Education has informed that it is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher...
Read more

E20 Fuel-Run Transport Network To Make Indian Cities Cleaner

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This is one reform initiative that is set to be a big positive change in the use of fossil fuel to run the country's...
Read more

Common Methods For Stripping Coated Parts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Stripping the finish off of coated parts can be a challenge for most powder coaters. While there are many ways to remove the coating...
Read more

Worrying Decline In Health Of Gen X, Y In US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their parents and grandparents when they were...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada