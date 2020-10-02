Friday, October 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bhumi Pednekar: What Would Happen to this World When the Water Dries...
EntertainmentEnvironmentLead Story

Bhumi Pednekar: What Would Happen to this World When the Water Dries Up?

Bhumi's online and offline initiative Climate Warrior is an initiative to mobilise citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment

0
Bhumi Pednekar: I have to use my voice to educate people about climate change
Bhumi feels every individual must participate in raising community awareness about environment protection. Pinterest

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her voice to bring about positive change.

“I always had this fear,” she claimed, recalling how concerned she always was about the environment, even as a child. “It started from my childhood. ‘What would happen to this world when the water dries up?’ That was the first question in my head. So, I started reading up on climate change,” she recalled.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“I have always been conscious, and I tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realised I wasn’t really doing enough and that’s when I started Climate Warrior,” she declared.

Bhumi’s online and offline initiative Climate Warrior is an initiative to mobilise citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. The initiative has turned a year old.

Bhumi Pednekar: I have to use my voice to educate people about climate change
“I have always been conscious, and I tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult,” she said. Pinterest

She wants to use her fame to educate people about climate change.

“I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to bring about positive change in the world and educate people about climate change,”

Bhumi said.

Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti: Some Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

Bhumi feels every individual must participate in raising community awareness about environment protection.

“When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations. These were all the looming questions in my head and that’s when I realised I should start Climate Warrior,” she said. (IANS)

Previous article800 Million Children Have Dangerously High Lead Values in Their Blood
Next articleEarth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Earth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research suggests that the collision of space objects that created Earth's moon may have robbed it of 10% to 60% of its original...
Read more
Health & Fitness

800 Million Children Have Dangerously High Lead Values in Their Blood

NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 800 million children have dangerously high lead values in their blood. The neurotoxin can cause permanent brain damage, warn researchers. The...
Read more
India

Reminiscing The Old Times On Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

NewsGram Desk - 0
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Celebrated with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,132FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Earth Lost 10%-60% of its Atmosphere to Moon: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research suggests that the collision of space objects that created Earth's moon may have robbed it of 10% to 60% of its original...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar: What Would Happen to this World When the Water Dries Up?

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her...
Read more

800 Million Children Have Dangerously High Lead Values in Their Blood

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As many as 800 million children have dangerously high lead values in their blood. The neurotoxin can cause permanent brain damage, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Reminiscing The Old Times On Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

India NewsGram Desk - 0
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. Celebrated with...
Read more

Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Fitness Regime

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, actor Ishaan Khatter opened up about the fitness regime he followed to get in shape for his...
Read more

5 Movies On Mahatma Gandhi You Must Binge Watch Today

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
On the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday, OTT platforms have laid out a spread of binge-worthy options based on the Father of...
Read more

Gandhi Jayanti: Some Lesser Known Facts About Mahatma Gandhi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869. He was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer. He became...
Read more

Lockdown Helped People to Better Their Heart Health: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The unavailability of processed, packaged foods and a shift in the everyday lifestyle of Indians during the nationwide lockdown, may have helped people -...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,132FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada