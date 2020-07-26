Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic
EntertainmentLead Story

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue

0
Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic
Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue.

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic
“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Bhumi wrote. Wikimedia Commons

“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Bhumi wrote, reacting to the news report.

Also Read: Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested. (IANS)

Previous articleBinge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research
Next articleImmunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more

Hand Sanitizers May Cause Hand Dermatitis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hand sanitizers have irrefutably become the most important thing in our lives to protect ourselves during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; the other things include...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada