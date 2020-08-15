Saturday, August 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Big B, Ramesh Sippy, Hema Recall Memories as 'Sholay' Turns 45
EntertainmentLead Story

Big B, Ramesh Sippy, Hema Recall Memories as ‘Sholay’ Turns 45

The blockbuster Sholay turned 45 on August 15

0
'Sholay' turns 45: Big B, Ramesh Sippy, Hema on why it remains special
'Sholay' was released on Independence Day 1975. Pinterest

The blockbuster Sholay turned 45 on August 15. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy looked back to dissect how and why the film stays fresh and relevant in the minds of people even after so many decades.

“Sholay” starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan among others. The film is remembered for Amjad Khan’s iconic performance as the film’s arch villain, dacoit Gabbar Singh.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The way ‘Sholay’ was written, and the detail in which each and every character of the movie was etched, all the characters of ï¿½Sholay’ are still fresh in people’s mind — be it Gabbar’s dialogue or Basanti’s non stop babbling. Even a character like Sambha, who in the entire movie spoke only two words, is till today fresh in the memory of people,” Sippy told IANS.

Big B, who played Jai, spoke of how the film, besides creating new records, was about many production firsts.

'Sholay' turns 45: Big B, Ramesh Sippy, Hema on why it remains special
‘Sholay’ beautifully in three hours encapsulated the victory of good over evil, said Big B. Pinterest

” ‘Sholay’ beautifully in three hours encapsulated the victory of good over evil. It was the first time ever that a dialogue CD for an Indian film was released. Action sequences were for the first time directed by a British crew, specially invited to India for the film, and then the film was edited in the United Kingdom — so many firsts occurred. Ramesh Sippy ji as a director made many unconventional changes in its reproduction and its making — the location, the action coordination, the camera work, the 70 mm and the scale — I guess it all worked out fine,” said Bachchan.

The film was released on Independence Day 1975. Looking back, Sippy has an interesting anecdote.

Also Read: We Have Learnt Some Tough Lessons in the Year 2020: President Kovind

“I spoke to a theatre owner in south Mumbai after the film released at the box office, and he showed me the popcorn and refreshments counter and said look, it’s empty. At first, that upset me a little because I thought my film wasn’t doing well and that’s why there were no people at these counters. But then, he told me that all the audience was glued to their seats inside the theatre, and they didn’t want to leave the hall. That is how capturing the film was. I couldn’t have been happier!” he recalled.

“A lot of technological advancements were done way back then, be it the action sequence, or the editing or the way the film was shot. Hence people enjoy ‘Sholay’ even today,” Sippy noted.

Hema Malini, who played Basanti, said: “Before we started shooting, I was told that there is a dance sequence where my character would be dancing on glass on a rough mountain. The shoot took place over the month of April when it is extremely hot. I remember Ramesh ji being very particular about it, but that sequence went on to become an epic.” (IANS)

Previous articleA New Test can Diagnose Covid-19 in Just 20 Minutes
Next articleResearchers Develop AI Software That Assess 3D Printing Quality in Real Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Announces Updates in its Search to Help People Travel Safely

NewsGram Desk - 0
As some countries begin to reopen their businesses, Google has announced two new updates in its Search to help people travel safely and with...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that asymptomatic patients suffering from Covid-19 are less likely to infect close contacts compared...
Read more
India

More Than Half of Indian Population Optimistic of Economic Recovery Soon

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half the nation's population is optimistic that India will experience growth and economic recovery within two years, according to a Local Circles...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,955FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Announces Updates in its Search to Help People Travel Safely

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As some countries begin to reopen their businesses, Google has announced two new updates in its Search to help people travel safely and with...
Read more

Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Less Likely to Infect Close Contacts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that asymptomatic patients suffering from Covid-19 are less likely to infect close contacts compared...
Read more

More Than Half of Indian Population Optimistic of Economic Recovery Soon

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half the nation's population is optimistic that India will experience growth and economic recovery within two years, according to a Local Circles...
Read more

Plasma Therapy Treatment Safe, Effective for Covid Patients: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In an ongoing study of more than 300 Covid-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy in the US, researchers suggest that the treatment is...
Read more

Changes in Weight Between Young Adulthood, Midlife Linked to Early Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Changes in weight between young adulthood and midlife may have important consequences for a person's risk of early death, say researchers. The study found that...
Read more

Researchers Develop AI Software That Assess 3D Printing Quality in Real Time

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of US researchers has developed artificial intelligence (AI) software for 3D printers that assesses the quality of parts in real time, without...
Read more

Big B, Ramesh Sippy, Hema Recall Memories as ‘Sholay’ Turns 45

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The blockbuster Sholay turned 45 on August 15. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini and director Ramesh Sippy looked back to dissect how and why the...
Read more

A New Test can Diagnose Covid-19 in Just 20 Minutes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In an ongoing fight against the novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a new test that can diagnose Covid-19 in just 20 minutes. The findings,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,955FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada