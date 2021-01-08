Friday, January 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Biggest Update Of Wi-Fi In 20 Years To Release This Year
Lead StoryScience & Technology

The Biggest Update Of Wi-Fi In 20 Years To Release This Year

New Wi-Fi 6E chipsets from several companies, and a variety of new Wi-Fi 6E smartphones, PCs, and laptops

0
Wi-Fi 6E
Update of Wi-Fi technology. Pixabay

Heralding a new era for the next generation of Wi-Fi in one of its biggest update in 20 years, the Wi-Fi Alliance, the industry-wide group that oversees Wi-Fi, on Thursday said it has started to certify the first wave of products with support for Wi-Fi 6E. Phones, PCs, and laptops with support should start arriving in the market this year.

“Interoperability certification for Wi-Fi 6E is introduced as global momentum for Wi-Fi operation in the 6 GHz band increases daily. Wi-Fi 6E brings the immense benefits of a 6 GHz spectrum to consumers, device manufacturers, and service providers as the band is being made available around the world,” the alliance said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Wi-Fi Alliance certification will help ensure users receive a secure, reliable, and interoperable experience with Wi-Fi 6E devices. Following the decision by the US Federal Communications Commission to open 1200 MHz of 6 GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi use, the U., Europe, Chile, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates have also made the decision to deliver 6 GHz for Wi-Fi.

Countries including Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Taiwan, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, and Jordan are quickly progressing towards opening 6 GHz for unlicensed operation. “Wi-Fi 6E will see rapid adoption in 2021 with more than 338 million devices entering the market, and nearly 20 percent of all Wi-Fi 6 device shipments supporting 6 GHz by 2022,” said Phil Solis, research director at IDC.

“This year, we expect to see new Wi-Fi 6E chipsets from several companies, and a variety of new Wi-Fi 6E smartphones, PCs, and laptops in the first quarter of 2021 followed by TVs and VR product announcements midyear,” Solis added. Wi-Fi 6E certification utilizes cutting-edge WPA3 security that continually evolves to address market needs.

Wi-Fi 6E
Phones, PCs, and laptops with support should start arriving in the market this year. Pixabay

WPA3 has recently been updated to support more even more robust password generation, mitigate additional attacks, and further protect and maintain privacy on Wi-Fi networks. “Worldwide interoperability for Wi-Fi 6E devices promotes rapid adoption and innovation in 6 GHz,” said Edgar Figueroa, president, and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance.

“Users will soon experience unprecedented Wi-Fi that significantly improves applications and delivers new use cases that will change their connected experiences.” Samsung is launching its next flagship phone, the Galaxy S21 series, next week with Snapdragon 888 processor that can support Wi-Fi 6E.

ALSO READ: E-Cigarettes Are Likely To Disrupt The Gut Barrier

“Cisco is proud to work alongside Wi-Fi Alliance to ensure the 6 GHz spectrum is available for unlicensed use, providing a foundation for unlimited innovation. Wi-Fi 6E represents significant advancements in security, reliability, and performance, which has never been more important as Wi-Fi traffic continues to grow exponentially,” said Matt MacPherson, Wireless CTO at Cisco.

Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Connectivity BU, MediaTek said that it will continue to expand its portfolio with Wi-Fi 6E certified solutions as part of the Wi-Fi Alliance’s new Wi-Fi 6E certification program. “Currently, MediaTek’s Wi-Fi chipsets are found in hundreds of millions of smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, routers, and IoT devices from the industry’s top brands,” Hsu added. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Best Shows That Use Politics As A Springboard For Fictional Drama

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

The Best Shows That Use Politics As A Springboard For Fictional Drama

NewsGram Desk - 0
Politics has never really been a favored subject for Bollywood filmmakers. In a country where mainstream cinema never really got out of the grip...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Century Of Data Show Covid-19 Likely To Impact The Brain

NewsGram Desk - 0
Making a compelling case for the expected long-term effects on the brain and nervous system by the Covid virus, new research that included scientists...
Read more
Health & Fitness

E-Cigarettes Are Likely To Disrupt The Gut Barrier

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you use vape thinking that traditional cigarettes have more harmful effects, then you need to reconsider it as a new study indicates that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Biggest Update Of Wi-Fi In 20 Years To Release This Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Heralding a new era for the next generation of Wi-Fi in one of its biggest update in 20 years, the Wi-Fi Alliance, the industry-wide...
Read more

The Best Shows That Use Politics As A Springboard For Fictional Drama

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Politics has never really been a favored subject for Bollywood filmmakers. In a country where mainstream cinema never really got out of the grip...
Read more

Century Of Data Show Covid-19 Likely To Impact The Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Making a compelling case for the expected long-term effects on the brain and nervous system by the Covid virus, new research that included scientists...
Read more

E-Cigarettes Are Likely To Disrupt The Gut Barrier

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you use vape thinking that traditional cigarettes have more harmful effects, then you need to reconsider it as a new study indicates that...
Read more

Indian Flag Seen At Pro-Trump Rally Which Some Indian-Americans Joined

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian flag was seen amid a sea of American and Trump flags in the footage, as well as images, of the violent protests...
Read more

Every Year About 1,000 Girls From Religious Minorities Are Converted In Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. But she lost the chance to sing them last year when, at the age...
Read more

Humour May Help To Keep Young Adults informed About Politics, Says Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want social media-savvy young adults and millennials to listen to hard news, deliver the content with a pinch of humour as this...
Read more

NASA Selects Four New Astrophysics Missions To Study The Secrets of The Universe

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected four small-scale astrophysics missions for further concept development in a new programme called "Pioneers" to study the secrets of the universe. Through...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada