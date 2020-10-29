Thursday, October 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Binge Watch And Web Surfing The Perfect Lockdown Combo
Lead StoryLife Style

Binge Watch And Web Surfing The Perfect Lockdown Combo

The report was commissioned by channel &flix to Nielsen

0
Lockdown combo
Staying at home and binge watching is a savior in lockdown, Pixabay

With the country under lockdown and cinema halls shut down, it was the small screen that brought people closer to the experience of watching a Hollywood film, according to a new report binge watch and web surfing was the perfect lockdown combo.

As per a new report titled ‘Hollywood Is For Everyone’, 177 million viewers watch English films and entertainment channels on the TV in India. The study was done by Nielsen, where it surveyed over 1500 cine-buffs from across metros and non-metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Indore.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Eighty-two percent stated that TV viewing came closest to the big screen experience amidst the lockdown, while 81 percent of respondents said that Hollywood turned out to be a great way for family bonding during the Covid situation.

The study also stated that 81 percent of respondents said that Hollywood film-viewing on the small screen was the best alternative to family outings, given the lockdown restrictions, and 76 percent said that co-viewing experience was better than solo viewing experience.

Lockdown combo
OTT platforms are a boon in lockdown. Pixabay

When it comes to giving preference to TV over OTT, 88 percent said that Hollywood VFX and superhero stunts are perfect lockdown combo better enjoyed on TV than smartphones, and 77 percent said that watching films on TV while scrolling on the smartphone is the perfect combination.

It was also an economical choice as 76 percent said that they had to pay only a single service provider for access to content from a wider range of channel brands, and niftier as 71 percent said that they didn’t have to browse through content to decide what to watch.

The report further stated that eight of 10 Bollywood/Regional admirers love the entertainment value in Hollywood films and watch them in English, while seven out of 10 enjoyed watching Hollywood movies in dubbed languages.

Lockdown combo
With Binge-watching, scrolling phones has also been a lockdown combo. Pixabay

About 90 percent of viewers shared that they have grown up with the superheroes from Hollywood movies, and nearly 80 percent of viewers feel inspired by their favorite heroes and purchase special merchandise to feel a stronger connection with their icons.

For 86 percent of the viewers, Hollywood content came with an inspiration to try new things, and for 85 percent it helped them enhance their proficiency in the English language.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बिल गेट्स से जुड़े कुछ रोचक तथ्य

In fact, eight out of 10 viewers shared that they hate to wait for months for the premiere of a Hollywood movie on Indian TV channels, and want new Hollywood blockbusters on TV at the same time as the world.

The study also revealed that Hollywood enthusiasts in India are in sync with the latest trends and are avid travelers. Compared to Bollywood and Regional admirers, Hollywood enthusiasts are more likely to buy higher-priced products and have a stronger presence on social media.

ALSO READ: New Potential Treatments for Common Eye Diseases

The report was commissioned by channel &flix to Nielsen.

“The findings from the &flix consumer study are proof that Hollywood aficionados seek new experiences and have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends,” said Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE. (IANS)

Previous articleTrending Jewelry for the Celebration of Karwachauth
Next articleAcer Launches 11th Gen Intel Processor Laptops

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

LinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Journey Of Survival In Bollywood Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival. "It's been five years and it...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Using Nanoparticle of Coronavirus Protein For COVID Vaccine

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have discovered a technique that could help increase the effectiveness of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the virus that...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

LinkedIn Launches New Tools To Help Job Seekers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Thursday launched new tools and resources to help unemployed professionals get back to work. LinkedIn's new 'Career Explorer' tool helps...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Journey Of Survival In Bollywood Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she is not an accidental actor and that her journey has been of survival. "It's been five years and it...
Read more

Using Nanoparticle of Coronavirus Protein For COVID Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have discovered a technique that could help increase the effectiveness of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, the virus that...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh Authorities Launches Digital Library

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh authorities have launched a Higher Education Digital library that will enable students to access the best content free of cost. Students enrolled in...
Read more

How To Use Data To Improve Your Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Edward Roesch Modern technologies offer a vast range of opportunities for business growth. The importance of data is evident to managers and others included...
Read more

Top Ten Video Marketing Softwares That Will Help You Create Videos For Your Brand Easily

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alex Stuart Five billion videos are watched per day on YouTube. Three hundred hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute! According to recent...
Read more

7 In 10 Urban Indians Are Hooked In Playing Mobile Games

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Seven in 10 urban Indians are now playing video games or mobile games on any device, taking the country into the top 10 gaming...
Read more

Delhi Government Set To Launch Anti-Pollution Campaign From November 2

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi government is all set to launch the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Anti-pollution campaign in all the 272 wards here from November...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada