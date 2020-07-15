Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Black Alkaline Water May Help You Fight Virus

Here are some benefits of black alkaline water

From immunity booster to detoxifier: Benefits of black alkaline water
Natural alkaline black water has a pH value of 8.5+. Pixabay

By Puja Gupta

We are in the midst of a global pandemic that caused great distress among people about their health and well-being. Although social distancing and maintenance of personal hygiene are effective counter measures to the spread of the disease, scientists worldwide have been emphatically stating that a healthy and well-balanced diet coupled with regular exercise can be an effective tool for building immunity against the virus. To make our bodies better prepared to fight the deadly virus, many people are relying on homemade remedies and traditional breathing exercise routines like yoga to maintain well-being and boost their immune system.

Although there are many products available in the market today that are well-endowed with organic goodness to promote better well-being, one such essential product is the all-natural alkaline black water, which has a pH value of 8.5+ and contains more than 70 naturally occurring minerals, points out Aakash Vaghela, Founder & MD at AV Organics LLP.

“These minerals are naturally black in colour, which gives the water its black colour, to maintain its natural goodness no chemical is added to the product. The health fraternity including doctors, fitness trainers and spas is ardently welcoming the advent of alkaline water in the market owing to its multiple health benefits,” he says.

The high alkaline content naturally reduces acidity. Pixabay

 

So how is alkaline water different from regular water?

Vaghela answers: “It naturally contains high pH value, which reduces acidity caused due to multiple factors like imbalanced diet, improper routine, inadequate fluid intake and various such factors. Its high alkaline content naturally reduces acidity.

“Alkaline water also ensures superior and sustained hydration to a greater extent than regular water and for a much longer period of time. This not only keeps the body energetic throughout the day but also acts as an effective tool to develop a strong immune response against diseases.”

People, nowadays, consume a lot of adulterated and unhealthy food, both natural and processed, containing pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers which releases toxins in our bloodstream. Not to mention the various toxins released in the bloodstream owing to water and air pollution. These toxins can remain in the blood for a long period of time thus making the body vulnerable to serious health risks and many diseases.

“The rich and natural mineral content of black alkaline water breaks down these toxins in the cells and facilitates its removal from the bloodstreams more efficiently naturally and regularly. Detoxification is a sustained benefit that alkaline water bestows on the body by cleansing it from the various impurities that accumulate inside it over time,” Vaghela says.

From immunity booster to detoxifier: Benefits of black alkaline water
In the longer run, consuming black water can promote a healthy mind and body. Pixabay

Besides detoxification, another great benefit that alkaline water provides is the “enhanced metabolism that it extends to the body”.

Also Read: About 80% Home-Based Beedi Workers Live in Rural Areas: Study

“There are various nutrients present in foods which our bodies, sometimes, fail to break down effectively. The natural minerals found in black alkaline water immensely enhance the absorption and processing of all nutrients present in the food we consume. It helps the body to efficiently break down various nutrients and absorb all their goodness to build a robust and fortified immune system.”

Alkaline water, thus, may revitalize our natural bodily functions, which in turn helps individuals to experience a much-heightened sense of alertness through improved metabolism, detoxification and sustained hydration.

Moreover, in the longer run, consuming black water can promote a healthy mind and body, which is better equipped to ward off diseases. In perilous times such as the present, when the entire world is struggling to cope with the severe impact of the novel coronavirus, the alkaline black water presents a veritable promise towards combating viral dissemination. (IANS)

