Thursday, June 25, 2020
Black Lives Matter: A Reminder That the World Needs
Black Lives Matter: A Reminder That the World Needs

From toppling down statues to canceling brands, is this what the protest is really about?

Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter. Let the violent protest shatter. Pixabay

By Alisha

Black lives matter movement gained its expeditious momentum due to the unfortunate death of George Floyd in police custody and now it is a global rage. From toppling down statues to canceling brands, is this what the protest is really about?

Black lives matter is not about toppling statues or canceling brands like Aunt Jemima. Black lives Matter is not a hashtag trend nor is it blocking streets. Black Lives Matter is a call to unmask racist discrimination that the black community faces not just in custody but also by the hands of the non-black community.

Every now and then an innocent black citizen is harassed or asked to “go back to their country” when they stand upon the soil where their mother gave them birth, where they grew up playing “cops”, where they lay their loyalty and are proud of their identity. This harassment they face by a majority of middle-aged women ( in pop culture we call them Karens) where are they from? Because America is the land of the free. Because at some point their ancestors might have migrated to America from Europe too. Black lives matter is a question to put them to shame. 

Black Lives Matter Parade
A peaceful ‘Black Lives Matter’ Parade. Pixabay

While bringing sensitivity to brands is a move to be supported, toppling statues is not. It is not only vandalism, a show of aggression, and a battle cry. The idea here is not to eliminate racist people but to make them understand why racism is bad and this can only be done through talks, through education. Through a medium that is peaceful and sublime.  

Also Read: The Use of Language in Politics

Besides you will always find wrong in people’s character, Gandhi himself was a misogynist. We are to learn from the people of the past, correct us while learning, and not simply celebrate their excellence. But at the same time degrading past leaders who are not present here right now is nonsensical. Instead, feel free to topple racist leaders from their ranks.     

All I am saying is peace brings shame to the abuser. Don’t suffer in strength, rise in strength. Talk in strength and become heard. Black Lives Matter. Let the violent protest shatter. 

 

Previous articleHow COVID-19 Changed the Way We Do Business
Next articleE-commerce Shortens Distance Between You and Bridal Services

