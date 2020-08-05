Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Early Blood Test Can Detect Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Early Blood Test Can Detect Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth

An early blood test could detect which babies deprived of oxygen at birth are at risk of serious neuro disabilities

0
Blood test can diagnose baby brain damage just hours after birth
Researchers have identified changes to a raft of genes in babies' blood that could identify those that go on to develop neuro disabilities. Pixabay

Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have found that an early blood test could detect which babies deprived of oxygen at birth are at risk of serious neuro disabilities like cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

The prototype test looks for certain genes being switched on and off that are linked to long-term neurological issues. According to the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, further investigation of these genes may provide new targets for treating brain damage before it becomes permanent.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“The results from blood tests will allow us to gain more insight into disease mechanisms that are responsible for brain injury and allow us to develop new therapeutic interventions or improve those which are already available,” said senior author Sudhin Thayyil from the Imperial College London (ICL) in the UK.

The team behind the test, led by ICL, in collaboration with groups in India, Italy and the US, conducted the study in Indian hospitals, where there are around 0.5-1.0 million cases of birth asphyxia (oxygen deprivation) per year. Babies can suffer oxygen deprivation at birth for a number of reasons, including when the mother has too little oxygen in her blood, infection, or through complications with the umbilical cord during birth.

Blood test can diagnose baby brain damage just hours after birth
Following oxygen deprivation at birth, brain injury can develop over hours to months and affect different regions of the brain. Pixabay

Following oxygen deprivation at birth, brain injury can develop over hours to months and affect different regions of the brain, resulting in a variety of potential neuro disabilities such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy, deafness or blindness. This makes it hard to determine which babies are most at risk of complications and to design interventions that can prevent the worst outcomes.

Also Read: Facebook Launches ‘Accelerator’ Programmes to Nurture Startups

Now, in a preliminary study of 45 babies that experienced oxygen deprivation at birth, researchers have identified changes to a raft of genes in their blood that could identify those that go on to develop neuro disabilities.

The babies had their blood taken within six hours after birth and were followed up after 18 months to see which ones had developed neuro disabilities. The blood was examined with next-generation sequencing to determine any difference in gene expression – the ‘switching on or off’ of genes – between those babies that developed neuro disabilities and those that didn’t.

The team found 855 genes were expressed differently between the two groups, with two showing the most significant difference. Examining these two genes in particular, and what processes their expression causes within cells, could lead to a deeper understanding of the causes of neuro disabilities prompted by oxygen deprivation, and potentially how to disrupt them, improving outcomes, the study said. (IANS)

Previous articleLockdown ‘Significantly Raised’ Mental Health Challenges: Researchers
Next articleWhatsApp Launches ‘Search the Web’ Option to Cross-Check Forwarded Messages

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more
Entertainment

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more
Lead Story

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Vaani Kapoor Would Love to do a Biopic on Kalpana Chawla

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor would love to do a biopic and says it would be an absolute honour for her to play astronaut Kalpana Chawala...
Read more

Sonali Bendre: Lockdown Has Given Me No Alternative But to Become Tech Savvy

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Sonali Bendre Behl says the lockdown has given her no alternative but to become tech savvy. She adds that is happy to learn...
Read more

Sonu Sood: The Real Life Hero

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Venkatachari Jagannathan Sonu Sood, for the Tamil movie viewers, has until now been the actor who played the villain in "Kallazhagar" and several others....
Read more

Shoppers can Follow These Tips to Spend Worry Free Days at Malls

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Malls are open and as the footfall starts to pick up, the only one who can ensure your safety on a...
Read more

Bacterial Infections May Elevate Risk of Heart Disease in Individuals With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that bacterial infections may elevate the risk of coronary heart disease in individuals with type 1 diabetes. For the findings, published in...
Read more

Tips to Help you Combat Oral Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Foul breath can be a very embarrassing, putting one in an uncomfortable position. With a little bit of care, this common condition...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches ‘Search the Web’ Option to Cross-Check Forwarded Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has launched a new 'Search the Web' option that will enable users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message. The 'Search...
Read more

Early Blood Test Can Detect Baby Brain Damage Just Hours After Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, have found that an early blood test could detect which babies deprived of oxygen at birth are at...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada