Sunday, August 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Blood Tests Can Predict Risk of Developing a Psychotic Disorder Later
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Blood Tests Can Predict Risk of Developing a Psychotic Disorder Later

Based on certain criteria, such as mild or brief psychotic symptoms, some people are considered to be clinically at high risk of developing a psychotic disorder

0
Blood test to predict risk of developing psychotic disorders
The levels of certain proteins in blood samples can predict whether a person at the risk of psychosis or not. Pexels

Scientists have discovered that testing the levels of certain proteins in blood samples can predict whether a person at the risk of psychosis is likely to develop a psychotic disorder years later.

Based on certain criteria, such as mild or brief psychotic symptoms, some people are considered to be clinically at high risk of developing a psychotic disorder, such as schizophrenia. However, only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of these people will actually go on to develop a psychotic disorder.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Our research has shown that, with help from machine learning, analysis of protein levels in blood samples can predict who is truly at risk and could possibly benefit from preventive treatments,”

said study author David Cotter from RCSI University in Ireland.

For the study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, researchers analysed blood samples taken from people clinically at higher risk of psychosis.

Blood test to predict risk of developing psychotic disorders
There are early changes in the immune system in people who go on to develop a psychotic disorder. Pexels

These individuals were followed up for several years to see who did and did not develop a psychotic disorder. After assessing the proteins in blood samples and using machine learning to analyse this data, scientists were able to find patterns of proteins in the early blood samples that could predict who did and did not develop a psychotic disorder.

Many of these proteins are involved in inflammation, suggesting that there are early changes in the immune system in people who go on to develop a psychotic disorder. The findings also suggest that it is possible to predict their outcomes using blood samples taken several years in advance.

Also Read: Here’s The Importance of Pre-Exercise Nutrition

The most accurate test was based on the 10 most predictive proteins. It correctly identified those who would go on to develop a psychotic disorder in 93 per cent of high-risk cases, and it correctly identified those who would not in 80 per cent of the cases.

“Ideally, we would like to prevent psychotic disorders, but that requires being able to accurately identify who is most at risk,”

Cotter said.

“We now need to study these markers in other people at high risk of psychosis to confirm these findings,” Cotter noted. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s The Importance of Pre-Exercise Nutrition
Next articleLife is all About Creating Memories, says Rajkummar Rao

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Doles Out Tips on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and...
Read more
Lead Story

Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Intel veteran who helped late physicist Stephen Hawking to speak is now working with Peter Scott-Morgan, a British roboticist who has undergone several...
Read more
India

PM Modi Stresses on ‘Vocal for Local Toys’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India's share is very small in the sector, Prime...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,112FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Malaika Arora Doles Out Tips on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and...
Read more

Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Intel veteran who helped late physicist Stephen Hawking to speak is now working with Peter Scott-Morgan, a British roboticist who has undergone several...
Read more

PM Modi Stresses on ‘Vocal for Local Toys’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India's share is very small in the sector, Prime...
Read more

When Sushant Was Punished on First Day of New School!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Simran Sethi It was in 2001 that Sushant Singh Rajput came to the Capital from Bihar to pursue higher studies. He had taken admission...
Read more

PM Modi Urges People to Adopt Dogs of Indian Breeds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to adopt dogs of Indian breeds, while emphasising on the need for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Addressing his monthly...
Read more

ISKCON to Develop Grand Vedic India Cultural Centre in Bhelupur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is going to develop a grand Radha Gopal Mandir Vedic India Cultural Centre in Bhelupur, the second...
Read more

Facebook Builds New Smart Account Linking Tool

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With an aim to help its over 2.7 billion users consume news on its platform without logging into the news subscription websites along with...
Read more

Life is all About Creating Memories, says Rajkummar Rao

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rajkummar Rao says life is all about creating memories. He took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. In the first image, he is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,112FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x