In ‘boAt’, I Have a New Partner Which is Truly Indian: Diljit Dosanjh

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

When it comes to lifestyle tech, one of the leading youth icons is none other than ‘Turbanator’ Diljit Dosanjh. Which is why a consumer tech brand, boAt, has roped in the star to be it’s face and brand ambassador.

The lifestyle brand is an amalgamation of music, fashion, and action sports and aims to touch a ‘desi tune’ with enthusiasts.

The multi-talented actor has touched the chords of the millennial and established himself not only as the star of India’s Punjabi music industry with his euphonious and passionate singing capabilities but also with his convincing and versatile acting skills.

Expressing his thoughts, Diljit, said,

“Punjabi music and folklore are bass-heavy and boAt’s high quality yet trendy products allows one to have great sound experience. In boAt, I have a new partner, which is truly Indian, and resonates with my personality.”

With a strong focus on consumer desires and aesthetics, the brand has already created a community of over 2 million boAtheads (consumers) who want to be seen listening and wearing their boAt accessories to make a lifestyle statement. Its products have been evolving from wired to wireless, from earphones to ear-buds, and have even partnered with Amazon and Google for voice-enabled speakers. After establishing dominance in the audio accessories market it has now debuted in the ‘wearable’ category.

On the partnership boAt, Co-founder Aman Gupta said, “Diljit has a simple yet high spirited and lively personality. From his zany outfits to his chunky shoes to his impromptu comedy while conversing with electronic devices is what is admired by millions of millennials and Generation Z followers. Keeping the same in mind, we knew he is the perfect fit as a boAthead.”

In a short span of over four years, the ‘Made for India’ brand has ramped up quickly and is now ranked as one of the brand in the earwear (headphones & earphones) segment, with a market share of more than 20 percent as per the data released by leading IT market research and advisory firm International Data Corporation (IDC). (IANS)