Monday, August 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business 3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped
BusinessLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

Here are three tools can help you get ripped

0
3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put on mass and shed fat. Pexels

Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put on mass and shed fat. These three tools can help you get ripped.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

1. Supplements

You do not have to take supplements to be a successful bodybuilder, but they can help you progress. Many bodybuilders struggle to get enough protein from their diet to support their intense workouts. A good protein powder can help boost protein without adding a lot of additional fats and carbohydrates you may not want.

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped
A good protein powder can help boost protein without adding a lot of additional fats and carbohydrates. Pexels

Additionally, there are many other supplements on the market, such as sermorelin for bodybuilding sermorelin for bodybuilding, that can improve your results by stimulating the production of human growth hormone. HGH can help you gain muscle faster and shorten your recovery time.

2. Food Guides

Getting the right mix of macronutrientscan be very important in optimizing your results. If you have a smartphone, this is pretty easy to do, because there are lots of online guides, food tracking and bodybuilding apps you can use to check the macros in whatever you are planning to eat, even when you are out at a restaurant or grabbing a snack at the gym.

However, if you prefer a lower-tech option, you can also purchase books that contain nutritional information for many common foods, including some restaurant meals. You can also check the packaging of many processed and prepared foods and some restaurant menus even include this information.

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped
To get a ripped look, you not only need to build muscle, but you also need to lose fat.  Pexels

3. Body Fat Trackers

Body composition is particularly important for bodybuilders. If you are carrying too much body fat, you will not have much muscle definition. To get that ripped look, you not only need to build muscle, but you also need to lose fat.

Also Read: US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

Fat calipers are the most accurate measurement tool that is easily accessible to consumers. However, you need to learn to use them properly to get accurate measurements. Other tools, such as body fat scales, are widely available but are not considered to be very accurate. Professional gyms and medical facilities may make more accurate testing, such as hydrostatic weighing, available, but the cost of testing can be substantial.

It is possible to set out on your bodybuilding journey with just a set of free weights and the willingness to put in the work. However, these three tools can help you get better results in less time than going it alone.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleUS FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19
Next articleLive Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

RELATED ARTICLES

India

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more
Entertainment

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite experts raising doubts over the plasma therapy to treat Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put...
Read more

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite experts raising doubts over the plasma therapy to treat Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation...
Read more

OYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has brought different industries to a grinding halt, including wedding planners and the service-providers, relaxations under Unlock 3.0 have brought some...
Read more

Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women’s Reservation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Calling for a national movement for women's empowerment and to ensure that no girl child is left out of school, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu...
Read more

Indianness is Inclusiveness, Believes Shabana Azmi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arundhuti Banerjee Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shuns the hardliner stance that music and art is prohibited in Islam. She cites the example of greats...
Read more

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada