Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Bollywood Has A Beautiful Side: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari feels the film industry is an inclusive space

Bollywood
Aditi is from the Wanaparthi royal family from her maternal side, and is the granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari from her paternal side. Wikimedia Commons

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari feels that Bollywood has a beautiful side, too, and declares it is an inclusive space.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14 has sparked a heated debate about “insiders and outsiders” and nepotism in Bollywood.

With so much of toxicity in and around Bollywood and social media, how does Aditi keep herself positive? “Just by believing that one day it will sort (out), also by knowing that we can do something about it. No industry is devoid of flaws. We are also human beings, we make mistakes, we have our flaws, we oversee certain things but there is a beautiful side to our industry too,” Aditi told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Quora for more updates. 

Aditi then explained: “We all stick together, we are loyal, we stand together. Whatever people might say we really stand together. People have our backs.”

Bollywood
Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actress, dancer and singer who works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She made her on-screen debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. Wikimedia Commons

She says that even though she is considered an “outsider” she doesn’t like to believe that she is an outsider.

“People talk of outsider-insider. I can say there are so many people who I can call if I have a problem. They will help me even though I am considered an outsider. But I don’t like to consider myself an outsider. I feel that the industry is an inclusive space,” Aditi said.

Also Read: Turmeric To Reduce Knee Pain In Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis

“Yes, it can be hard and tough for some time for some of us who don’t have family within the industry, but isn’t that so in any industry? So, why do we single out the film industry? I feel it’s up to us if there are certain things that need to be looked into, we need to pay attention, need to change that and stand together,” she added.

Aditi was recently seen in the digitally released Telugu film “V”, starring Nani and Sudheer Babu. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. (IANS)

