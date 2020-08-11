Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Bollywood Blends In Janmashtami Colours

How Bollywood is celebrating Janmashtami

Janmashtami
On the occasion of Janmashtami celebrities took to social media to extend greetings to their fans. Pinterest

On the occasion of Janmashtami, celebrities took to social media to extend greetings to their fans, giving a glimpse of how they are celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. When in lockdown a festival is a welcome distraction, bringing with cheer and hope.

Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Siddhart Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty among others posted on their Twitter and Instagram handle.

Kangana Ranaut posted a picture of Lord Krishna, calling Lord Krishna the only “fashionista incarnation of God”. She captioned it: “Krishna is the only fashionista incarnation of God… he loved decorating himself with peacock feathers, flowers, and yellow silk, he played (the) flute and danced like a celestial being, what to say about Krishna, he is not God he is a doorway to madness.”

Janmashtami
Painting of Lord Krishna. Pinterest

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture of Lord Krishna on Twitter and extended greetings to his fans.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video from her last year’s Janmashtami celebration at ISKSON temple. She wrote: “Hare Krsna Hare Krsna Krsna Krsna Hare Hare Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare Last year this day, performing the Krishna Abhishek at @iskcontemple… Janmashtami ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayei.

“May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.”

Also Read: The Prominence of Hari-Naam in Hinduism: Benefits of Chanting “Hare Krishna” Mahamantra

Sharing a childhood picture of himself dressed as little Krishna with a flute and headgear, actor Sidharth Malhotra wrote: “Have fun family memories of Delhi related to this festival, however, this year let’s all celebrate responsibly. Wishing for love, peace & harmony, #HappyJanmashtami to all. P.S- Clearly my favorite Janmashtami picture.”

Neetu Kapoor shared a sweet memory of Jitendra and her dressed up as Radha and Krishna, performing on the song “Radhe Kahe Tune Murli Churai” from the film “Priyatama”. (IANS)

