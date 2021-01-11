Monday, January 11, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Complains About The Smog In Mumbai
EntertainmentEnvironmentLead Story

Bollywood Complains About The Smog In Mumbai

B-Towners have started complaining about the city's air quality on social media

0
Mumbai Smog
As smog covers Mumbai, B-Towners complain. IANS

The Mumbai air is currently filled with smog, which is making the residents uncomfortable. The absence of cold in the winter season only adds to the discomfort.

B-Towners have started complaining about the city’s air quality on social media.

“There is no clean air in Mumbai, just a lousy heavy dusty smog!!” Juhi Chawla expressed on Twitter on Sunday along with a few pictures of the city’s skyline.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Other celebrities have also reacted to the city’s air quality in the last week.

“The air quality in #Mumbai has been worse than #Delhi. It is a myth that only North India suffers poor #AQI. Some of the biggest contributors to #airpollution are waste burning, construction dust, industrial pollution, vehicle emissions. #BeatAirPollution,” Dia Mirza tweeted on Friday.

ALSO READ: Heroes Who Turned Bad on Screen in These Bollywood Biggies

Sharing a photo of the city’s skyline on his Twitter, Ranvir Shorey wrote on Friday: “Can someone tell me what is this white haze covering #Mumbai, and how long it’s going to last? Cause it’s been here all of this year, and it’s getting me down! #weather.” (IANS)

Previous articleHead To Green Spaces And Switch off Your Screens
Next articleProcess of Culling Birds In And Around Kanpur

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

3 Ways To Hire The Best Helicopter Dubai Ride

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RUCHI GUPTA There are several reasons that attract tourists to Dubai. Also, when you have arrived in Dubai, there are many other options that...
Read more
Business

India May Build Strategic Natural Gas Reserve To Strengthen Energy Security

NewsGram Desk - 0
After oil, India may now build strategic reserve of natural gas to further strengthen the country's energy security and shield itself from supply disruptions...
Read more
India

Automation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

NewsGram Desk - 0
The logistics sector is at the cusp of the next phase of growth on the back of the push for manufacturing and infrastructure development...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

3 Ways To Hire The Best Helicopter Dubai Ride

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RUCHI GUPTA There are several reasons that attract tourists to Dubai. Also, when you have arrived in Dubai, there are many other options that...
Read more

India May Build Strategic Natural Gas Reserve To Strengthen Energy Security

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After oil, India may now build strategic reserve of natural gas to further strengthen the country's energy security and shield itself from supply disruptions...
Read more

Automation In India Will Be The Next Big Thing In Logistics

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The logistics sector is at the cusp of the next phase of growth on the back of the push for manufacturing and infrastructure development...
Read more

Avian influenza Is Heat Liable And Gets Killed When Subjected To Heat

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to what some people think that the bird flu virus, also known as Avian influenza, is spread to humans via consumption of cooked...
Read more

WhatsApp Advises Users As Google Removes Group Chat Links

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Concerned about private group chat links being available on Google Search, WhatsApp on Monday said that they have asked Google not to index such...
Read more

E-Cigarettes Are A Gateway For Those Who Become Daily Cigarette Smokers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are a youth and use a vape, you are three times as likely to become a daily smoker in the future, a...
Read more

IVF Industry Soon To Come Out Of Covid-19 Related Disruptions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The acceptance of IVF has increased among those who want to get pregnant because of increased and easier availability of information, improved awareness, and...
Read more

People Using Cannabis For Pain Relief Are Likely To Experience Withdrawal Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half of people who use medical marijuana products to ease pain also experience clusters of multiple withdrawal symptoms when they're between uses,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada