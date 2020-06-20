Bollywood and its Dangerous Villains

By Salil Gewali

Many firmly believe that Bollywood is synonymous with sleaze. Here the art and skills of the talent are ruthlessly undermined. The weight of “nepotism” is so heavy, many easily get crushed to pieces. The recent tragic suicide incident of a promising star Sushant Singh Rajput is indicative of all that. His tragic death has sent the shockwave across the country, having a phenomenal fan following. It is very much understandable that the humble and kind-hearted actor has suffered tremendous humiliation from the top honchos from the film industry. One fan of Sushant from New Delhi quips: As Sushant Rajput, lots of other talents have thus fallen victim to the one-upmanship of particular gangsters in the film industry. They use all possible means to dampen the spirit of the fresh entrants.” Of course, those cunning few bullies, without a bit of mercy, “sabotage” even the high-voltage projects, turning the big dream of the new enthusiasts into a nightmare! Even the son of superstar Amitabh Bachchan was not spared. From his early days, he experienced a similar kind of misfortune, and is still struggling.

Yes, Sushant Singh’s suicide, which is the consequential outcome of the intense depression due to ill-treatment from those concerned, has quite provoked some of the stars to speak out in the public forum. Maybe they call it an opportunity. The best time to call a spade a spade! From here the public got to know many long-kept secrets. A veteran actress Raveena Tandon, who has many awards under her belt, thunders her bitter feelings – “When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic. ‘Chamcha’ journos write pages & pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. The more ‘they’ tried to bury me, the harder I fought back.” Isn’t it a clear portrayal of how the insensitivity overwhelms the B-town? It is fairly obvious now that the feeling, aspiration and ambition of Sushant Singh was considerably shattered.

Here again is the pent-up anger of a film director and screenwriter – Abhinav Kashyap who demonstrated his extra boldness to write in his recent Facebook post – “The death of Sushant Singh Rajput brings under scanner the role YRF Talent Management Agency. They ruin your career and life. Having suffered personally for a decade, I can confidently say every Talent Manager and all Talent Management Agencies of Bollywood are a potential death Trap for Artists”.

Similarly, a deep sense of disgust has also been aired by Kangana Ranaut who blames the deep-rooted sleaze in the industry. She says with conviction – “Sushant didn’t commit suicide; it was a murder. He had no godfather; hence he was never acknowledged by the film industry.” Now a lot many are coming out from their cocoons to inform that glamourous stars are unglamorous at heart!

No wonder, many aspirants have to sacrifice their souls to climb up the ladder of success in Bollywood while the “fall” is anytime possible. Well, who all are those big names that have been domineeringly playing the dirty game for decades in the industry is not very tough to guess anymore! But what is disgusting is that those “villains” have rock-hard support of certain forces that are seemingly “invincible”. Being very upset, one Bihar-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people from Bollywood in connection with Sushant’s death.

Incidentally, those Bollywood self-righteous folks never hesitate to produce the films and web-series that hurt the ethos and the culture of the country itself. Bollywood has long earned a bad reputation for churning up the movies which portray the religious values of the “particular communities” in a bad light. Those filmmakers have a rare penchant for taking delight in belittling and humiliating those communities with the specific religion. At times, even the anti-nation activities and subversive forces in the country are deliberately applauded by those wanton cabals. Just recall who had visited JNU or who had kept in touch with “Tukre-Tukre gangs” to further their nefarious agendas!

Not just that, they incite the violent forces or demean the Indian army to hurt the integrity of the nation. Under the guise of “freedom of expression”, those film brigands have spoken the “unspeakable” and shown the “unshowable” through our Home TV screens. They have imported “special stars” that have only gone to contaminate the purity of the Indian households. One concerned elderly scholar Dr. Vinod Rathore from Mumbai laments

“Please check out with your clear-headed mind how our young children could be safe when the vulgar and obscene Bollywood shows boom in our drawing rooms. It is Bollywood that has first taught our tender minds about the promiscuity and all crass obscenities.” Frankly speaking, these filmmakers have apparently lost their human sensibility and sensitivity to differentiate between what is right and what is wrong for the audience. All family values have been brazenly trampled upon and we remain dumb like a log.

One IT student Hemant Sharma from Lovely University from Jalandhar remarks — “Bollywood is no more the place for the expression of the decent talent by the decent people. Entrenched nepotism, back-stabbing and debauchery have completely held the center stage.” One feels Ms. Sharma is totally right. The aesthetic environment has heavily contaminated in the industry.

So, it is always “advisable” for the new aspirants not to be too attracted by the outer glitz and glamour of the Indian filmdom. Your talents do not at all impress those mafia and scumbags ruling the roost. Therefore, it is wise to think a thousand times before you plan to dive into this murky “glamour pond”. The big fishes will not let you swim gracefully. Your movement will be stifled here. Phew, the more you go deeper, the more it stinks of depravity! Even the incredible talent with a generous heart – Sushant Singh could not survive!

Hi guys, how long shall we let those film bullies murder the talent of the incredible stars and get away? Please don’t clap for them!!

About the Author– An India-based writer and researcher, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work entitled ‘Great Minds on India’ which has earned worldwide appreciation. Translated into Twelve languages, his book has been prefaced by a world-acclaimed NASA Chief scientist – Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA.