Sunday, January 31, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Declares "Good News" as Government Allows 100% Occupency in Theatres
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Bollywood Declares “Good News” as Government Allows 100% Occupency in Theatres

It's good news and everyone has been waiting for this. Theatrical revenue is a very big part of profit and cannot be ignored!

0
Cinema
Filmmakers and the trade alike welcome the move saying it brings relief and encouragement to the film industry, which has been one of the worst hit due to Covid lockdown. Unsplash

The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid 19 protocols.

Filmmakers and the trade alike welcome the move saying it brings relief and encouragement to the film industry, which has been one of the worst hit due to Covid lockdown.

All eyes are now on the several productions lined up, particularly Rohit Shetty’a Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer “Sooryavanshi” and Kabir Khan’s “83” starring Ranveer Singh.

“It’s good news and everyone has been waiting for this. Theatrical revenue is a very big part of profit and cannot be ignored. Producers were getting offers to release films in theatres but they were not doing it because of the finances,” said trade analyst Atul Mohan.

“What happened in South with ‘Master’ and ‘Krack’ has already encouraged producers and now they have enough reasons too,” Mohan added.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is shooting his upcoming film “India Lockdown”, feels the government’s announcement is good news that acts as an encouragement for the film trade, especially when the southern film industry has already got the cash registers ringing with the recent releases “Master” and “Krack”.

“I am happy to hear this. The southern film industry is already coming back on track with films released and slated to release. The footfall there has been encouraging, too. I know a lot of people are waiting to go and watch films in theatres and with the vaccine coming in, the confidence of people is also increasing to go out. The distributers and exhibitors are happy, and it certainly will help the entertainment industry slowly coming back on its feet,” he says.

Cinema
The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid 19 protocols. Unsplash

The key highlights of the new protocol are as follows:

Thermal screening of visitors/staff is to be carried out at entry points. Only
asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the premises.

Provisions for hand sanitisation should be made available at all entry points and in work areas.

Designated queue markers shall be made available for entry and exit of the audience from the auditorium and the premises.

The exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.

Sufficient time interval between successive screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex shall be provided to ensure row-wise staggered entry and exit of the audience.

Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises — duly following physical distancing — norms shall be ensured.

ALSO READ: Sayani Gupta States Revolutionary Nature Of Short Films

Number of people in the elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing norms.

Efforts shall be made to avoid overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission.

Audience may be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission. Longer intermissions may be used to allow audience seated in different rows of the auditorium to move. (IANS)

Previous articleLined-Up Bollywood Releases That Focus on Valour in Uniform
Next article76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

The Himalayan Range of Himachal Supports Good Population of Snow Leopard

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himalayan range of Himachal Pradesh supports a good population of the wide-roaming snow leopard with a bulk of its occurrence is reported outside...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

NewsGram Desk - 0
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after...
Read more
Health & Fitness

76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the ban on advertising of tobacco products in our country, 76 per cent of school-college students are forced to watch advertisements of tobacco...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Himalayan Range of Himachal Supports Good Population of Snow Leopard

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Himalayan range of Himachal Pradesh supports a good population of the wide-roaming snow leopard with a bulk of its occurrence is reported outside...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Linked To Substantial Decline in Overall Heart Surgery Volume

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a substantial decline in overall heart surgery volume and an unexplained increase in deaths after...
Read more

76% School-College Students Forced To Watch Advertisements of Tobacco Companies!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the ban on advertising of tobacco products in our country, 76 per cent of school-college students are forced to watch advertisements of tobacco...
Read more

Bollywood Declares “Good News” as Government Allows 100% Occupency in Theatres

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid 19...
Read more

Lined-Up Bollywood Releases That Focus on Valour in Uniform

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Biopics in bollywood have traditionally been an easy way to stack up the box office numbers, more so if the subject has a patriotic...
Read more

Ashtottaram 35: OṀ BHAKTIBHŨMYAI NAMAH:

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
OṀ (AUM) -BHAK-TI-BHOO-MYAI–NA-MA-HA                  ॐ भक्तिभूम्यै नमः                  (Bhakti: Devotion, intense love of God, committed love) Bhakti or devotion or love of God is one of the most widely...
Read more

What To Look Out For When Buying A House

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It can be overwhelming when you are looking for a new home with the excitement of putting your possessions in it and how your...
Read more

Interesting Facts About Crypto Portfolios

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that means there is no physical bill or coin. Cryptocurrency has become immensely famous among people...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada