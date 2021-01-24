Bollywood siblings who share same love for acting

When budding actress Isabelle Kaif recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, fans quickly found resemblance with her famous sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. For years, Bollywood has seen siblings entertaining audiences with their acting skills, and the list only keeps growing.

There are many youngsters who are either ready to make their acting debut or have lately made a name for themselves, just like their illustrious siblings.

Isabelle and Katrina Kaif

Isabelle, who has been visible in the Bollywood circuit for a while now, will star in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed opposite Pulkit Samrat, as a girl who hails from Agra. She was also cast in “Time To Dance” opposite Sooraj Pancholi, but there have been no new developments on that front. Meanwhile, Katrina continues to be one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, nearly two decades after she made her debut in films, with the 2003 release, “Boom”. Over the years, she has starred in a series of mainstream hits including “Partner”, “Singh Is Kinng”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “Welcome”, “Race”, “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani”, and “Raajneeti”. Katrina has also made her mark as one of the most popular dancers in Bollywood, with numerous hits including “Chikni Chameli” (“Agneepath”), “Sheila ki jawaani” (“Tees Maar Khan”), and “Kamli” (“Dhoom 3”). She is currently awaiting the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, “Sooryavanshi”, and she also has a superhero film by director Ali Abbas Zafar besides the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot” with Ishaan Khatter and Sidhant Chaturvedi.

Ahan and Athiya Shetty

They are the children of action hero Suniel Shetty. Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with “Hero” and was seen in “Mubarakan and “Motichoor Chaknachoor”. While she is yet to make it big in Bollywood, her younger brother Ahan is all geared up to hit the big screen with “Tadap”. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic drama “RX 100”.

Namashi and Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Mahaakshay was launched as an actor in 2008 with “Jimmy”. Although he starred in films like “Haunted 3D” and “Ishqedarriyaan”, he is yet to give make a mark. Namashi, on the other hand, has become talk of the town even before his acting debut due to resemblance to his father, yesteryears’ superstar Mithun Chakraborty. Namashi’s debut film “Bad Boy” is on way to completion. The rom-com is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Nupur and Kriti Sanon

Kriti has stayed busy since her Hindi film debut in 2014 with “Heropanti”. “Dilwale”, “Raabta”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Luka Chuppi” and “Housefull 4” are some of the films she was seen in. Meanwhile, Nupur is also going the Bollywood way. She starred alongside Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the music video of the song “Filhall”. There have been reports about production houses showing interest in casting her.

Rajeev and Sushmita Sen

Last year Sushmita made a comeback with the successful web series “Aarya”. The former Miss Universe was last seen on the Bollywood screen in the 2010 release, “No Problem”. In 2015, she had starred in the Bengali film “Nirbaak”. Now, her brother Rajeev is set to make his Bollywood debut with “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder”, which is backed by actor Vivek Oberoi.

Sunny and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky bagged his first lead role in the critically acclaimed film “Masaan” (2015). Then his strong screen presence in “Raazi” and “Sanju”, despite limited footage, grabbed attention. In 2019, he played an army officer in “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, that made him a heartthrob. He is looking forward to more films, including “Sardar Udham Singh”. Sunny made his debut in 2016 with “Sunshine Music Tours And Travels”, and then starred in “Gold”, with Akshay Kumar and Amit Sadh as co-actors. He is now looking forward to “Hurdang” and “Shiddat”.

Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi

Saqib made his acting debut in 2011 with “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge”. He also starred in films like “Mere Dad Ki Maruti”, “Hawaa Hawaai” and “Race 3”. The brother-sister duo worked as co-stars in the 2017 film “Dobaara: See Your Evil”. Meanwhile, Huma became popular with the 2012 film series, “Gangs Of Wasseypur”. After doing Bollywood films like “Dedh Ishqiya”, “Badlapur”, and “Jolly LLB 2”, she is now set to make her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder’s “Army Of The Dead”. Back in 2017, she had also starred in British film “Viceroy’s House”.

Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and brother Sanjay Kapoor have been a part of the industry for decades, and now it is Anil’s children — daughter Sonam and son Harsh Varrdhan. Sonam had a big launch with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Saawariya” in 2007, but the film bombed. She was later seen in “Delhi-6”, “Aisha”, “Raanjhanaa”, “Khoobsurat”, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Neerja”. Younger brother Harsh Varrdhan is relatively new in the acting space. After his debut with the 2016 no-show “Mirzya”, he starred in “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero”, and had a cameo in the recent “AK Vs AK”. (IANS)