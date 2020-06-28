Sunday, June 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases
EntertainmentLead Story

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

A sneak peek into the OTT world's star-studded line-up

0
Digital relases from some of bollyood's biggest stars.
Digital relases from some of bollyood's biggest stars. Pixabay

With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months.

IANS brings you a sneak peek into the OTT world’s star-studded line-up:

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT in “Dil Bechara”

The late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film “Dil Bechara” will release digitally. “Dil Bechara” is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film. It will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, on July 24.

Follow us on Instagram for more updates from us!!

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN and NITHYA MENEN in ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

Abhishek Bachchan will be making his digital debut with “Breathe: Into The Shadows”. It also marks the digital debut of South actress Nithya Menen. The show also features Sayami Kher. Actor Amit Sadh, who was lauded for his performance in the first season of “Breathe”, will reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant once again. This time, Abhishek will be seen on a mission to find his missing daughter. Director Mayank Sharma has co-written the series with Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 10.

Abhishek Bachchan will be making his digital debut with “Breathe: Into The Shadows”. Wikimedia Commons

VIDYA BALAN in “Shakuntala Devi”

“Shakuntala Devi” will see actress Vidya Balan as math genius Shakuntala Devi. The Anu Menon-directed film is based on the life of Shakuntala, who was widely revered as the Human-Computer for her innate ability to do incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

SAIF ALI KHAN in “Dilli”

Saif has already made an impressive OTT debut with “Sacred Games”. He returns to the medium in “Tiger Zinda Hai” director Ali Abbas Zafar’s show “Dilli”, which is about the dark edges of Indian politics. The show also stars Sunil Grover, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub, and Sarah Jane Dias. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

MANOJ BAJPAYEE and SAMANTHA AKKINENI in “The Family Man 2”

Manoj Bajpayee returns in the second chapter of “The Family Man”, and co-starring this time is southern star Samantha Akkineni. While Bajpayee impressed with his role in season one of the show, Samantha grabbed attention with her role in the Tamil film “Super Deluxe” that had earlier released in Netflix. “The Family Man 2” streams on Amazon Prime Video.

JANHVI KAPOOR in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”

Ditching traditional theatrical release amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer goes for a direct-to-OTT release. The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. It will be released on Netflix.

SWARA BHASKER in “Rasbhari”

Swara Bhasker stars in “Rasbhari”, a love story set in Meerut. Swara plays the role of a stern English teacher who is the object of attraction for Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena). The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Swara Bhasker stars in “Rasbhari”, a love story set in Meerut. Wikimedia Commons

RAIMA SEN in “The Last Hour”

Raima has made a mark in Hindi and Bengali films. She now treks the digital medium with the supernatural thriller that will also feature Sanjay Kapoor. Set in a Himalayan hill station, the show is created by Amit Kumar. Asif Kapadia is backing the Amazon Prime Video series as executive producer.

KONKONA SEN SHARMA in “Mumbai Diaries 26/11”

The series, starring Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina, is expected to narrate a fictionalized account of the terror attack that took place at the Cama Hospital, among other venues, on November 26, 2008. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Vegan Beauty Finds its Way to Indian Skincare Routines

AMOL PALEKAR and MANAV KAUL in “Gormint”

The political satire features Amol Palekar and Manav Kaul with Shikha Talsania and Girish Kulkarni. Plot details of the Amazon Prime show are under wraps. The release date of the show is yet t be officially confirmed.

AFTAB SHIVDASANI in “Poison: 2”

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani will make his digital debut with the upcoming web series “Poison: 2”. The series will also feature Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra, Gautam Gulati, and Taher Shabbir, and stream on the OTT platform ZEE5. (IANS)

Previous articleCulinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials
Next articleTrees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

NewsGram Desk - 0
The trees associated with Lord Ram, Gautam Buddha, and Guru Nanak Dev will be planted in three gardens in the Gorakhpur division next month...
Read more
Lead Story

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more
Entertainment

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The trees associated with Lord Ram, Gautam Buddha, and Guru Nanak Dev will be planted in three gardens in the Gorakhpur division next month...
Read more

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

Obesity in Children and The Need to Restrict it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Childhood Obesity is fast becoming a major health problem. In most cases, it is a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and it might lead...
Read more

TB, Measles, Polio Vaccines Might Provide Protection From COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, scientists are testing whether shots already in use for other diseases might provide some...
Read more

The Stars Who Contribute in Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aditi Roy "Gaming is for nerds," a myth long ingrained in us. Gone are the days when gaming was associated with negative connotations, and...
Read more

Industrial Profits of China Drop 19% Between January-May 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 19.3 per cent year on year between January and May this year due to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada