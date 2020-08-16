Sunday, August 16, 2020
Bollywood Thanks and Pays Tribute to Dhoni

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

Film celebs to M S Dhoni: Thank You
Dhoni announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Saturday. Pinterest

A host of film stars such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Mohanlal among many others shared emotional tributes on social media for the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Saturday, thus calling time on an illustrious international career that spanned nearly 16 years.

He posted a video montage with pictures at different points of his career along with a caption: “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic).”

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Shekhar Kapur: Not once, never, can i remember our hearts not pounding, our excitement levels not rising when Dhoni came out to bat. A true game changer. You made cricket seem simple, almost casual, yet exhilarating. Unexpected. If that’s not genius, I don’t know what is #Dhoni #DhoniRetires.

Mohanlal: Farewell Captain @msdhoni, Best wishes to all your future endeavours.

Varun Dhawan posted a picture of Dhoni playing on the field and wrote: “Pure class”. He then shared another picture and captioned: “Thank u @mahi7781”

Film celebs to M S Dhoni: Thank You
What an innings! Thank You for everything @mahi7781, wrote Vicky Kaushal. Pinterest

Vicky Kaushal: What an innings! Thank You for everything @mahi7781.

Rajkummar Rao: Thank you for all the amazing memories Captain cool. We will miss you.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Shukriya legend… ary yaar ek match aur! ha ha.

Nushratt Bharuccha: [email protected] made me fall in love with cricket! Huge fan of his, batting, captaincy, wicket-keeping, and composure on field! The man was always two steps ahead in the game! Will truly miss you Dhoni!

Yami Gautam: Immense respect for M.S. Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on and beyond field.

Riteish Deshmukh: No retirement from our hearts.

Bipasha Basu: Captain forever @mahi7785.

Divya Dutta: #Dhoni retires!! Thank you captain for making us proud always!! Ever dependable!! Amazing memories !! You be done India proud!! Keep inspiring us!!

Randeep Hooda: Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best… Thanks for the entertainment.

Film celebs to M S Dhoni: Thank You
Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best… Thanks for the entertainment, said Randeep Hooda. Pinterest

Saiyami Kher: From his long locks, to his patent on the helicopter shot, Captain Cool always had a style of his own. This one has left all of us stumped. Aye Aye captain!

Also Read: 5 Episodes When Dhoni Proved to be the Coolest of all Captains

Kunal Kohli: @msdhoni game changer for cricket. Anything was possible as long as #mahi was there. Made non believers watch the game. The game will miss him. #Dhoni best finisher ever. Selfless. Team meant more to him than personal milestones. Love you. #AllTimeGreat.

Huma Qureshi: Dhoni (heart emoji).

Rahul Dholakia: Dhoni ! Thank you.

Sophie Choudry: An exceptional player, an exemplary leader, an absolute class act on and off the field..A true legend!! Thank you for everything you have done for Indian cricket MS.. Wish you nothing but the best always. (IANS)

