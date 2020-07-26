Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 21st anniversary of the conflict.

“Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever,” Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted.

The Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in July 1999. Since then this day is being celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

Suniel Shetty said that he is “forever indebted” to Indian army.

“Saluting the courage and the valour of the Indian army today on the 21st anniversary of the #KargilVijayDiwas. The Indian army will always be our Nation’s pride,” Suniel wrote.

Actress Neha Dhupia recalled the days when she visited Kargil and spent time with Indian Army.

Neha tweeted: “Throwback to the time I was fortunate enough to take a trip to #Kargil and the #lineofcontrol … remembering our heroes who laid their lives down to save the nation and us.. nothing makes me more proud than being the daughter of a fauji.”

Calling it an irreparable loss for the families of the martyrs, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will soon play Kargil hero Vikram Batra on the big screen, saluted the Indian Army on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

“Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation,” Siddharth shared on Twitter.

“Prayers and thoughts for all the gallant brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe and our border secure. Never shall India forget,” Nimrat Kaur tweeted. (IANS)