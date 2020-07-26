Sunday, July 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas
EntertainmentLead Story

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war

0
Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas
Taapsee Pannu called it an irreparable loss for the families of the martyrs. Wikimedia Commons

Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 21st anniversary of the conflict.

“Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever,” Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted.

The Indian armed forces had defeated the Pakistan army in Kargil in July 1999. Since then this day is being celebrated as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever,” Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted.

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas
“Saluting our brave soldiers & remembering the selfless sacrifice of the martyrs, today and forever,” Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted. Wikimedia Commons

Suniel Shetty said that he is “forever indebted” to Indian army.

“Saluting the courage and the valour of the Indian army today on the 21st anniversary of the #KargilVijayDiwas. The Indian army will always be our Nation’s pride,” Suniel wrote.

Actress Neha Dhupia recalled the days when she visited Kargil and spent time with Indian Army.

Neha tweeted: “Throwback to the time I was fortunate enough to take a trip to #Kargil and the #lineofcontrol … remembering our heroes who laid their lives down to save the nation and us.. nothing makes me more proud than being the daughter of a fauji.”

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas
Actor Sidharth Malhotra will soon play Kargil hero Vikram Batra on the big screen. Wikimedia Commons

Calling it an irreparable loss for the families of the martyrs, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it’s all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will soon play Kargil hero Vikram Batra on the big screen, saluted the Indian Army on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Also Read: Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

“Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation,” Siddharth shared on Twitter.

“Prayers and thoughts for all the gallant brave hearts who sacrificed their lives to keep us safe and our border secure. Never shall India forget,” Nimrat Kaur tweeted. (IANS)

Previous articleImmunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea
Next articleMost Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more
Entertainment

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Most Liked Posts Are Not The Most-Viewed On Facebook

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you think that Facebook posts that are most liked are also most viewed by the users on the platform, you are mistaken. According...
Read more

Bollywood Pays Tribute to Soldiers on Kargil Divas

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood celebrities on Sunday took to social media to pay tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed...
Read more

Immunity Booster Drinks To Replace Your Morning Tea

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A balanced diet plays an important part in strengthening your immunity. During such unprecedented times, make sure you are not missing out on essential...
Read more

Bhumi Reacts to Incidents of Sexual Harassment of Women Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation. Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get...
Read more

Binge-watching Can Cause Hearing Problems: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just your eyes that are vulnerable to damage when exposed to audio-visual stimuli for too long. Binging on television and online shows...
Read more

Mass Science: Fitbit Devices to Digitally Detect Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have developed a free mobile app which will allow scientists to investigate the use of wearable...
Read more

Make Eating Fun and Healthy Experience for Your Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Nutrition for kids plays a vital role in their lives. With the rise of snacking nowadays thanks to the lockdown, kids today...
Read more

Heart Transplants Declining Sharply Amid Pandemic: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the number of heart transplants is declining sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, even in areas with lower infection rates. The study,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,975FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada