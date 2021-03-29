Monday, March 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Bone Marrow Transplant Effective Part of Treatment of Multiple Myeloma: Health Experts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Bone Marrow Transplant Effective Part of Treatment of Multiple Myeloma: Health Experts

Younger patients suffering from multiple myeloma should undergo bone marrow transplant which is very effective for the treatment of multiple myeloma

0
Myeloma
According to the experts, bone marrow transplant can help in increasing the survival chances by some more years of multiple myeloma patients. Pixabay

While there is no cure for multiple myeloma, a bone marrow transplant can be an effective part of treatment for the younger patients suffering from multiple myeloma, health experts said on Sunday.

According to the experts, bone marrow transplant can help in increasing the survival chances by some more years of multiple myeloma patients.

“Treatment of multiple myeloma has become more effective with advancement in medicine and technology,” Shyam Aggarwal, Head of the Oncology department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS.

“Younger patients suffering from multiple myeloma should undergo bone marrow transplant which is very effective for the treatment of multiple myeloma,” Aggarwal added.

Multiple myeloma is an uncommon type of blood cancer in which abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and form tumors in many bones of the body.

Healthy plasma cells make antibodies, which protect us from infections and bacteria. In patients with multiple myeloma, something goes wrong with the cell division, causing a malignant proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“The survival is further increased by doing the bone marrow transplant in multiple myeloma patients, which is not so expensive these days and requires the patient to stay for around 10 days in the hospital,” said Rahul Bhargava, Director, Institute of Blood Disorders situated at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), multiple myeloma can also damage the bones and the kidneys and weaken the immune system. The exact cause of multiple myeloma is unknown.

The FDA, this week, approved Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have not responded to, or whose disease has returned after, at least four prior lines (different types) of therapy.

Abecma is the first cell-based gene therapy approved by the FDA for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

“While there is no cure for multiple myeloma, the long-term outlook can vary based on the individual’s age and the stage of the condition at the time of diagnosis,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Multiple Myeloma
While there is no cure for multiple myeloma, a bone marrow transplant can be an effective part of treatment for the younger patients suffering from multiple myeloma. Pixabay

“Today’s approval provides a new treatment option for patients who have this uncommon type of cancer,” Marks added.

The experts emphasized that treatment of multiple myeloma depends on whether the patient is experiencing symptoms and the patient’s overall health.

ALSO READ: Everything on Cancer Care Amid COVID-19 With Cancer Expert Dr. Abhishek Shankar

“Unlike common perception, multiple myeloma is now completely treatable. Today we have such advanced treatment options that even patients who were declared incurable are now living a healthy and normal life,” Bhargava said.

“All that myeloma patients need to do is to report to the right doctor timely, who, in this case, is a hematologist-oncologist,” Bhargava noted. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleAdults With Gum Infection More Likely To Have Higher Blood Pressure

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Adults With Gum Infection More Likely To Have Higher Blood Pressure

NewsGram Desk - 0
Adults with periodontitis, a severe gum infection, may be significantly more likely to have higher blood pressure (BP) compared to individuals who had healthy...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Everything on Cancer Care Amid COVID-19 With Cancer Expert Dr. Abhishek Shankar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Abhishek Shankar, MD is an Assistant Professor in the Radiation Oncology Department at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Delhi. He has...
Read more
Environment

Study: Coffee Waste Will Help Forests Recover

NewsGram Desk - 0
Coffee pulp, a waste product of coffee production, could be used to speed up tropical forest recovery on post-agricultural land, suggests a new study. In...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,531FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bone Marrow Transplant Effective Part of Treatment of Multiple Myeloma: Health Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While there is no cure for multiple myeloma, a bone marrow transplant can be an effective part of treatment for the younger patients suffering...
Read more

Adults With Gum Infection More Likely To Have Higher Blood Pressure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Adults with periodontitis, a severe gum infection, may be significantly more likely to have higher blood pressure (BP) compared to individuals who had healthy...
Read more

Everything on Cancer Care Amid COVID-19 With Cancer Expert Dr. Abhishek Shankar

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Abhishek Shankar, MD is an Assistant Professor in the Radiation Oncology Department at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals, Delhi. He has...
Read more

Study: Coffee Waste Will Help Forests Recover

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Coffee pulp, a waste product of coffee production, could be used to speed up tropical forest recovery on post-agricultural land, suggests a new study. In...
Read more

Research: China’s Coal Production Rose Dramatically, While India’s Has Decreased

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
China was the only G20 country that saw a large increase in coal generation in the pandemic year, said research published on Monday by...
Read more

NASA Precludes Space Rock Apophis Hitting Earth In 2068

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a big relief, NASA has ruled out the possibility of asteroid Apophis impacting Earth in 2068, saying that our planet is safe from...
Read more

Fish Oil Benefits Can Vary Depending On Your Genotype

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Should you take fish oil? It depends on your genotype, say researchers as they have found that taking fish oil only provides health benefits...
Read more

Research: False Memories Can Be Reversed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that rich false memories of autobiographical events can be planted -- and then reversed. The study, published in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,531FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada