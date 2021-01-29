Friday, January 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Book 'Forgotten Kashmir' Examines The Evolution Of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
Lead StoryOutswinger

Book ‘Forgotten Kashmir’ Examines The Evolution Of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

The purpose of writing this book is to look at Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)

0
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Harper Collins Publishers. Wikimedia commons

‘Forgotten Kashmir’ examines the evolution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the past seven decades. It includes major milestones like the tribal invasion in 1947-48, the Sudhan revolt in the 1950s, the Ayub era, the Simla Agreement, the adoption of the Interim Constitution of 1974, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It is not simply a historical account but one that analyses the events in PoK against the background of developments in Pakistan’s polity and the situation within the area to better understand Pakistan’s motivations for its policies in the region.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The book, published by HarperCollins, delves into contentious issues, such as the right of self-determination that is distinct from the concept of plebiscite in Jammu & Kashmir debated in the UN Security Council (UNSC). For a fuller understanding, the issue is examined considering the positions of principal actors, particularly the United Kingdom up to the 1950s, as well as the subsequent evolution of the right of self-determination.

More recently, Chinese presence in the region has grown with the development of the CPEC that runs through the Northern Areas, now renamed Gilgit-Baltistan. The book also covers internal developments in that remote area.

The author, Dinkar P. Srivastava, a seasoned diplomat, provides a wealth of information that comes from his involvement in the Kashmir issue at India’s Ministry of External Affairs and discussions at the UN, his stint in Karachi, and as a member of bilateral working groups on counter-terrorism with the US, EU, UK, and Canada.

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Cover page of Book ‘Forgotten Kashmir’. IANS

“Much has been written about Jammu & Kashmir. However, very little is known about the other side of the Line of Control (LoC). The purpose of writing this book is to look at Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in terms of the aspirations of its people and the policies of Pakistan. The yardstick is not the Indian stand, but Pakistan’s international commitments and the context of contemporary Pakistan. For better or worse, the destiny of the people of the territory is tied to the evolution of Pakistan’s polity. If so, the people of PoK deserve to be treated at least on par with the people of Pakistan,” Srivastava says.

“Kashmir is often in the news, though we in India do not often hear about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As a result, it could be called ‘forgotten’ – not in the sense of memory but the absence of a specific strategic perspective. This is the gap that Ambassador Srivastava seeks to fill with this crucial book,” said Swati Chopra, Executive Editor, HarperCollins India.

ALSO READ: Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remembering The Modern-Day Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

Srivastava joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1978. In 1993-94, as Director (UNP), he was part of successful Indian lobbying efforts against four Pakistani attempts to have resolutions on J&K adopted in the UN General Assembly and the UN Commission on Human Rights. He was involved in the drafting of the National Human Rights Commission statute.

As Joint Secretary (UNP), he participated in Indian lobbying efforts to contain the diplomatic fallout of the Pokhran II nuclear tests and prevent the internationalization of the J&K issue during the 1999 Kargil war. He dealt with Indian candidature for permanent membership of the UN Security Council, UN peacekeeping,+ and the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. He was a member of Indian delegations to the World Conference on Human Rights in 1993, and the International Court of Justice in the case of the Aerial Incident of 1999 (Pakistan vs India). From 2011-15, as Indian Ambassador to Iran, he negotiated the MoU for Indian participation in Chabahar port. (IANS)

Previous articleIndians Struggle With Information Overload During Pandemic
Next articleThe Top 5 Benefits That Make Coconut Oil Indispensable

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Adolescents Using Cannabis Likely To Experience A Decline In Intelligence Quotient

NewsGram Desk - 0
Adolescents who frequently use cannabis may experience a decline in Intelligence Quotient (IQ) over time, a new study suggests. The findings, published in the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Few Effective Tricks To Ensure You Breathe Well To Stay Healthy

NewsGram Desk - 0
For most people, winter is usually their favorite time of the year. Along with enjoying the chill in the air, one needs to also...
Read more
Beauty Tips

The Top 5 Benefits That Make Coconut Oil Indispensable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Coconut oil is nature's hair care miracle, offering 10-fold benefits when it comes to hair health. While its numerous hair advantages are well known,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Adolescents Using Cannabis Likely To Experience A Decline In Intelligence Quotient

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Adolescents who frequently use cannabis may experience a decline in Intelligence Quotient (IQ) over time, a new study suggests. The findings, published in the...
Read more

A Few Effective Tricks To Ensure You Breathe Well To Stay Healthy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For most people, winter is usually their favorite time of the year. Along with enjoying the chill in the air, one needs to also...
Read more

The Top 5 Benefits That Make Coconut Oil Indispensable

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Coconut oil is nature's hair care miracle, offering 10-fold benefits when it comes to hair health. While its numerous hair advantages are well known,...
Read more

Book ‘Forgotten Kashmir’ Examines The Evolution Of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
'Forgotten Kashmir' examines the evolution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the past seven decades. It includes major milestones like the tribal invasion in 1947-48,...
Read more

Indians Struggle With Information Overload During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 44 percent of Indians feel that "information overload" has intensified during the pandemic and escalated their daily stress, a new survey revealed on...
Read more

Crop Growth Can Be Improved By Using Fermented Food

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Fermented food waste can boost bacteria that increase crop growth, making plants more resistant to pathogens and reducing carbon emissions from farming, a new...
Read more

Report Shows Millennials Are New Drivers In Digital Document Growth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
 Millennials are driving the growth in digital document use and e-signatures, while increases were seen across all generations as many people e-signed for the...
Read more

Reasons People Are Overusing Antibiotics

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The overuse of antibiotics occurs due to the mistaken widespread belief that they are beneficial for a broad array of conditions and because many...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada