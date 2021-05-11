How Does The Body React When You Are Diagnosed with Covid-19?

By Himani Rathore

The recent coronavirus pandemic has taken a severe toll on the mental and physical health of individuals the world over. With its rapid spread, it has quickly become one of the world’s most infectious diseases today. To this day, it has affected more than a million people around the globe. One of the primary reasons for this is because people still do not know how to diagnose COVID-19. If you want to learn the best ways to survive and thrive during the pandemic, read Covid and Post-Covid RecoveryD DoctorVee’s 6-Point Plan.

How Does the Body React To COVID-19?

COVID-19 spreads from droplets released from an infected person’s body, usually when you are in close contact with the person or people. It could be passed on from one person to the other through coughs, burps, sneezes, and the like.

Once the spiky virus is released into the body, it starts attacking the healthy cells. As a result, the virus keeps splitting the cells into multiple other unhealthy cells. It generally takes up to 14 days to be detected in the body. During that time, one may experience minor symptoms such as cold, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who wish to learn how to combat these symptoms and the virus should read Covid and Post-Covid Recovery: DoctorVee’s 6-Point Plan to survive and thrive during the pandemic.

What Happens When the Virus Begins to Affect The Body?

The coronavirus aims to weaken the immune system altogether. Thus, once you come in contact with it, it will immediately target your immunity by arresting your respiratory organs. The mouth, nose, and ears are the most severely affected. That is why millions have reported shortness of breath as one of the primary symptoms of COVID-19.

Although it may seem like a common cold, the virus wreaks havoc within your system in a systematic and insidious fashion. As a result, your lungs are most affected and may become inflamed, leading to severe conditions like pneumonia, high fever, and in many cases, even death. You can read this book to get simple tips on how to deal with the symptoms and keep the virus at bay.

What Are the Most Common Symptoms?

DoctorVee mentions that the most common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, cough, and body ache. You may also experience loss of taste, sore throat, loss of smell, and nausea in many cases.

The Bottom Line

This book on Coronavirus can help you learn various ways to tackle the virus effectively. Do read it right away to prevent the coronavirus from affecting you or your family. After all, health is wealth!

Blurb: ‘At a time when COVID-19 has gripped our world, forcing us to frantically search for the best ways to survive and thrive, Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani shares her 6-point plan to help us accomplish just that.

Using the same principles of healing that have helped thousands of her patients reverse chronic lifestyle diseases, Dr. Shivdasani (popularly known as DoctorVee) has developed a new protocol that will show us how to expedite recovery from COVID-19, reduce the chances of post-COVID complications and recover from them. This protocol also works on new COVID strains that are emerging.

Offering practical strategies that are easy to implement, Covid and Post-Covid Recovery is an essential read. The book also offers important tips on how to prep your body for the vaccine. Offering practical strategies that are easy to implement, Covid and Post-Covid Recovery is an essential read.

Description: Dr. Vishakha Shivdasani is an author, MBBS doctor, and wellness influencer now. Her recent publication on Covid recovery has taken the world by storm. Also known as DoctorVee, Dr. Shivdasani has set the highest standards in the health industry.

