Box Of Beauty Goodies And Grooming Products To Gift This Diwali

During the festivities, one wants to look their best even if conventional festivities and large get-togethers are swapped for a small soiree or video calls. There’s nothing more celebratory than showering gifts on your loved ones and so a box of beauty goodies and grooming products are always welcome and useful.

From creams to lipsticks, shaving essentials to styling gadgets here’s a curation of select items that are sure to be a hit!

1. Enrich salons

Having recently launched international skincare brand Human + Kind in India, the cruelty-free and vegan brand from Ireland is known for its great formulations which are ideal for sensitive skin types and packs a punch of natural ingredients. Price starting at Rs 350/-

Available on Enrich App, Nykaa, and Amazon.

2. Indulge Essentials

The Shine Bright Gift-set especially targets extreme moisturize to nourish skin with the magic of no pores! This gift box contains Rose Gold Oil (15mL), Poreless Face Pack, and Pore Minimizer Toning Mist. Providing hydration, glow, and skin health.

Priced at Rs 2,400/-

Available at www.indulgeoessentials.com and www.nykaa.com

3. Nourish Mantra Masks

The Exotic Black Turmeric Mud Mask is a natural Mud Mask for a skin rejuvenating experience. It is formulated to deliver tighter and toned skin that effectively counteracts fine lines and early signs of aging. The herbal decoction of Ayurveda Black Turmeric extracts, Papaya Extracts, and Bentonite stimulate new cell growth that boosts overall skin health. Nourish Mantra Clay Masks are suitable for all skin types and are 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free. T

Priced at INR 1695/- for a 110 gm jar.

Available at www.nourishmantra.in ; www.nykaa.com ; www.amazon.in ; www.vanitywagon.in

4. The Body Shop

Replace or complement your sweet boxes and dry fruit baskets with a thoughtfully designed gift Juicy strawberry premium collection hamper from The Body Shop. The assortment of hampers are not only pleasing to the eye but nourishing for the body.

Priced at Rs 3980/-

Available at https://www.thebodyshop.in/ and all outlets pan India.

5. Festive Ready Tresses with Bare Anatomy

A festive kit with a hair care regime Bare Anatomy offers personalized and wholesome beauty solutions. It has introduced its festive range just in time for you to dress up your hair. Individually and freshly crafted for your unique hair profile, this 3 step hair regime makes for a perfect gift to or pamper your tired tresses with it as it includes a Revitalising Pre- Shampoo Mask, a Deep Cleansing Shampoo, and an Intense Repair Conditioner.

Priced at Rs 3097/-

Availability at https://bareanatomy.in

6. Rang Dï Kajal

Rang Di Kajal comes in a single shade and is enriched with almond oil, baobab oil, desi ghee. It is easy to glide on and parabens-free.

Priced at Rs. 499/-

Available at https://netsurfnetwork.com/netsurf/rangde-landing/index.html

7. Havells HC 4045 5 in 1 Multi-Styling

For those who are fashion-conscious and love to style their hair differently, this 5 in 1 Multi-Styling Kit is a great gifting option. All attachments come with a protective heat-insulated tip to prevent any accidental contact of fingers with the heat plates. This gives better handling, optimal use of the styling kit, and offers the best results.

Priced at Rs 3145/-

Available on both e-commerce platforms and offline stores.

8. AcnePatch

A great option to gift yourself for a clear face through all the parties, this multifunctional and powerful acne patch, for men and women, is available in two variants — Day Acne Patch and Night Acne Patch. While the ultra-thin Day patch conforms to any contour of the face, making acne invisible and working effectively for 12 hours, the Night acne patch is slightly bigger and thicker so that it absorbs it all night.

Available online on the eCommerce portal.

9. Soulflower Celebrity Gift Set

A perfect gift for those near and dear to you especially curated for Festive Season. The hamper encompasses the best of beauty.

Priced at Rs 8500/-

Available on: https://www.soulflower.biz/

10. Skinella gift hamper

A skincare brand that offers products made with the power of superfoods brings you the Glow-Out-Of-The-Box Celebrations Pack. The gift box is an assortment of three superfood-enriched skincare products that are high on antioxidants to render an enviable radiance to the user.

Priced at INR 700/-

Available at leading retail outlets pan-India and online on Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart.

11. Clinique Diwali Shine & Glow Kit

Introducing the new Shine & Glow Diwali set, featuring Radhika Apte’s favorite hits in one kit, so it’s easy to care for your skin and dress up your festive look, effortlessly. A set of three makeup and skincare essentials to help you achieve the perfect festive look Moisture Surge72H Hydrator (15ml) Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm (30ml), Quickliner for Eyes Intense in Black.

Priced at Rs 2,800/-

Available at Clinique counters PAN India and online at Nykaa, Myntra, Shoppers Stop, and Purple.

12. Greyon Gift Box

India’s home-grown cosmetic brand, Greyon has rolled out its festive gift box. The assortment includes sensational lip and eye makeup to arrest the attention of onlookers with a single gaze.

Priced at Rs 999, as opposed to its original price of Rs 3024/-

Available online www.greyon.in

13. Kaya Red Grape & Niacinamide

Kaya Red Grape & Niacinamide Skin Radiance Night Mask is a light, cool facial gel, enriched with natural Red Grape, Licorice & Manjishtha extracts, that leaves your skin bright, hydrated, and even-toned. It contains Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) which is a brightening agent that improves uneven skin tone, dullness & fine lines.

Priced at Rs 299 for 50gms.

Available at all Kaya Clinics, shop.kaya.in, and online at Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra.

14. L’Occitane Festive Gift Set

Special occasions call for going extra and beyond. L’Occitane offers brand new gift boxes with limited edition India-inspired products. An exciting variety to choose from, for men and women, these luxurious gift boxes will leave an impression to last.

Prices starting at Rs 2,000/-

Available online at https://in.loccitane.com/diwali-gifts

15. SkinWorks Gift Hamper

SkinWorks a unisex brand that offers natural and handmade products is free from preservatives. They customize products as per every skin need, as every skin is unique and beautiful in its way. They offer a wide range of Face and Lip Scrubs and Face Masks which soothes your skin and provides various benefits accordingly. You can customize your hamper as per your skin type and needs.

Priced at Rs 1100/-

Available at www.skinworksofficial.com

16. Be #TyoharReady with Bombay Shaving Company

With the festive season kicking in, make yourself and your loved ones #TyoharReady with the range of superfoods enriched grooming products from Bombay Shaving Company.

Prices start from Rs 855 onwards.

Available at www.bombayshavingcompany.com along with online at Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

17. Cetaphil Sun

Cetaphil Sun is a gel-based formula that helps in providing sensory benefits and a pleasant feeling which leaves your skin light and glowing. It is available in two variants SPF 50 (50 ml) & SPF 30 (100 ml)

Priced at Rs 990 & Rs 1150/-

Available at www.Cetaphil.com

18. Personalised skincare range by Bare Anatomy

With the goodness of high-grade botanical ingredients and cutting-edge technology, Bare Anatomy offers a customized, dermatologically approved, vegan, SLS, and paraben-free skincare line. All formulations are customized with great precision after a detailed skin analysis where the experts take a customer’s personal data into careful consideration.

Priced at Rs 2250.

Availability at www.bareanatomy.in

19. Mom and Baby Care Essential Suitcase Gift Box:

Specially designed keeping the early needs of the mom and the baby in mind, from making breastfeeding comfortable to taking care of baby’s delicate skin; this box is perfect for pampering mom and welcoming her bundle of joy. It comes with natural body wash, natural nipple butter, and body butter for mom and natural baby lotion, diaper rash cream, massage oil, and baby wash for the baby.

Priced at Rs 2,399/-

Available at https://themomsco.com/

20. The Switch Fix DIFY Bundle

Gift guilt-free self-care with this clean and conscious personal care gift bundle. Personalize and build your own gift box and indulge in new self-care rituals for the new normal.

Priced at Rs. 1,999/-

Available at https://theswitchfix.co/dify-festival festive-gifts-shop/

21. Nykaa Jade Rollers

Nykaa Face Rollers are available in two variants- Green Jade and Rose Quartz. The cult-favorite skincare tool is here to make your skincare woes disappear with a roll. It helps in improving blood circulation and drains toxins through massage therapy.

Priced at 1799 for the Jade and The Rose Quartz Roller is 1999/-

Available at Nykaa.

22. Nykaa Skin Potion 24K Gold Facial Oil

This festive season adds some pizzazz to your skincare routine with the Nykaa 24K Skin Potion Facial Oil has nourishing ingredients like 24K gold Flakes, Grape Seed Oil, Rosehip Seed Oil that regenerate tissues, reduce the appearance of fine lines, hyper-pigmentation and tighten the skin.

Priced at Rs 999/-

Available at Nykaa.

23. Clensta COVID-19 Protection Lotion

This festive season, give your loved ones a 24×7 protection shield by gifting them Clensta Covid 19 Protection Lotion. The Lotion is effective in keeping one safe from the virus for 24 hours. The product needs to be applied three times a day to secure 100 percent protection from the virus, bacteria, and fungi.

Priced at Rs. 298/-

Available at Amazon and Flipkart.

24. Satvik Spirit festive hamper

Satvik Spirit, a home-grown organic skincare brand presents to you wonderful gifting options for your family, friends, and colleagues. The brand has especially introduced their body oils which not even gives you perfectly smooth and radiant skin but also helps to improve your overall health by reducing aches, pains, lessen anxiety, and decreasing stress.

Priced at Rs.1350 onwards.

Availability: Amazon.com, satvikspirit.com

25. Facial Hair Remover Pittie Consumer

Finishing Touch Flawless Brows is the new gold standard and first precision hair remover that instantly and painlessly removes unwanted hair for stunningly beautiful brows. The product sweeps away unwanted hair. With 18-karat gold plated head and built-in LED light, it is hypo-allergenic, gentle enough to use every day, discreet and portable so you can use it anytime, and anywhere.

Available website: https://finishingtouchflawless.in/

26. Colorbar Cuties – Mini 5

Good things do come in small packages, meet Colorbar Cuties: mini-avatars of your all-time Colorbar favorites

Definer Lip Liner (INR 299) – Glides easily, contours sharply, and gives intense matte color. The lip liner is smooth and smudge-proof

I Glide Eye Pencil (INR 299) – Smooth, creamy and smudge-proof, the eye pencil gives an intense color to your precious eyes

Matte Me As I Am Lip Colour (INR 399) – Performs excellently in a single stroke. It comes in vibrant shades, each rich in moisture. It is lightweight and super creamy with a soft matte finish and stays up to 6 hours

Matte Touch Lipstick (INR 399) – Performs excellently in a single stroke. It covers your lips fully with a matte texture. It is smudge-proof and blends effortlessly

Stunning Brow Pencil (INR 299) – Defines, shapes and fills your brows gently. It is super blendable, oil-free, smudge-proof, and long-lasting with nourishing antioxidants

Availability: Across all Colorbar stores and on www.colorbarcosmetics.com

27. Charlotte Tilbury range

Think of glamour, beauty, and oomph, and one cannot miss thinking of Charlotte Tilbury!! The cult, high glam beauty brand is ready to step foot in India and open its world of beauty, glamour & glitz to all the beauty buffs.

Availability starting 19th November onwards exclusively on Nykaa.

28. Kiko Milano

Channel your inner altruist this festive season, with Kiko Milano gifting products and pick something off your wish-list from the wide range of classic favorites or the new must-have makeup products and discover the gift you didn’t know you wanted so bad.

Prices starting from Rs 4,990/-

Available at all KIKO Milano stores (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow, Guwahati) (IANS)