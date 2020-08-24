Monday, August 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers

Medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates, indicates a recent study

0

In a fight against the novel coronavirus, researchers have found that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates and reduce the severity of the infection.

For the study, published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports, the research team studied 28,000 patients taking antihypertensives — a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure).

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

They found that the risk of severe Covid-19 illness and death was reduced for patients with high blood pressure who were taking Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB).

BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers
Researchers have found that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates.  Pexels

“At the start of the pandemic, there was concern that specific medications for high blood pressure could be linked with worse outcomes for Covid-19 patients,” said study lead author Vassilios Vassiliou from the University of East Anglia in the UK.

“We wanted to find out what the impact of these medications is for people with Covid-19,” Vassiliou added. Therefore, the research team studied the outcomes for patients taking antihypertensives — looking particularly at what they call ‘critical’ outcomes such as being admitted to intensive care or being put on a ventilator, and death.

The team analysed data from 19 studies related to Covid-19 and ACEi and ARB medications. The meta-analysis involved more than 28,000 patients and is the largest and most detailed such study to date.

They compared data from Covid-19 patients who were taking ACEi or ARB medications with those who were not — focusing on whether they experienced ‘critical’ events (admission to intensive care and invasive or non-invasive ventilation) and death.

BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers
Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure and a quarter of patients overall were taking an ACEi/ARBs. Pexels

“We found that a third of Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure and a quarter of patients overall were taking an ACEi/ARBs,” Vassiliou said. This is likely due to the increased risk of infection in patients with co-morbidities such as cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and diabetes.

Also Read: PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

“But the really important thing that we showed was that there is no evidence that these medications might increase the severity of Covid-19 or risk of death,” the study authors wrote.

“On the contrary, we found that there was a significantly lower risk of death and critical outcomes, so they might, in fact, have a protective role — particularly in patients with hypertension. Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure who were taking ACEi/ARB medications were 0.67 times less likely to have a critical or fatal outcome than those not taking these medications. Our research provides substantial evidence to recommend continued use of these medications if the patients were taking them already,” the study authors noted. (IANS)

Previous articlePM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

RELATED ARTICLES

India

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more
Entertainment

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more
Business

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Medication Could Improve Covid-19 Survival Rates: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, researchers have found that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates and reduce the...
Read more

PM Modi Remembers his “Friend” Arun Jaitely on his Death Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an emotional tweet on Monday remembered his "friend" and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. He tweeted,...
Read more

Live Business has Taken a Massive Hit: Armaan Malik

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business has taken...
Read more

3 Bodybuilding Tools To Help You Get Ripped

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Whether you are a professional bodybuilder or you just want to look good in a bathing suit, you need the right tools to put...
Read more

US FDA Issues EUA Over Plasma Therapy to Treat Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite experts raising doubts over the plasma therapy to treat Covid-19, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorisation...
Read more

OYO-Backed ‘Weddingz. in’ Witnesses 40% Rise in Demand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has brought different industries to a grinding halt, including wedding planners and the service-providers, relaxations under Unlock 3.0 have brought some...
Read more

Vice Prez Urges Political Parties to Reach Consensus for Women’s Reservation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Calling for a national movement for women's empowerment and to ensure that no girl child is left out of school, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu...
Read more

Indianness is Inclusiveness, Believes Shabana Azmi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Arundhuti Banerjee Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shuns the hardliner stance that music and art is prohibited in Islam. She cites the example of greats...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,091FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada