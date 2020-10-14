Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Here's How Brand Discovery Taps Festive Shoppers in India: Facebook
IndiaIndian festivalsLead Story

Here’s How Brand Discovery Taps Festive Shoppers in India: Facebook

Social Networking Sites Help the Shoppers in Brand Discovery Drive

0
Brand Discovery
The social networking sites add up in the drive of brand discovery which in turn helps shoppers during festive seasons. Unsplash

More than three in four consumers (74 percent) in India will begin shopping at least two weeks before Diwali, mostly on their smartphones, and Facebook and Instagram that influence nearly 80 percent of festive shopping especially by Gen-Z and millennials can help brands build targeted campaigns based on current consumer trends, the social networking giant revealed in a report on Wednesday.

Festive shopping can be a positive outlet for businesses in these pandemic-hit times so the mantra is to start advertising early, utilizing resources like video, augmented reality (AR), influencers, vernacular content, and messaging to further drive the brand discovery, revealed Facebook’s ‘Festive Playbook’.

Forty-five percent of millennials prefer shopping early for the festive season and there is a 17 percent increase in spending by early shoppers in the country.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“There is finally an uptick in the shopping mindsets of the consumers after several months of stay-at-home and social distancing times and saving for an uncertain future,” Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions (GMS) by Facebook India, told IANS.

“With over 400 million Indians connected on the Facebook family of apps in India, we will play a consequential role this festive season in both brand discovery and delivering truly incremental business outcomes,” Bhushan noted.

The shopping season will extend to beyond Diwali — with Christmas and Republic Day Sales extending the festive season and encouraging continued ‘holiday shopping’ and ‘self-gifting’.

Brand Discovery
According to the YouGov study, more than half of festive shoppers post or watch videos on their social media feeds and 46 percent of festive shoppers would like to see videos that get them into the holiday mood. Unsplash

The pandemic, said Facebook research, has triggered an increase in mobile usage.

The ‘Festive Playbook’ found that there has been over a 16 percent increase in smartphone time and festive shoppers across age groups connect on the Facebook Family of apps for the discovery and evaluation of products.

“This season, marketers can leverage digital to drive brand discovery among relevant consumer segments, drive performance marketing and ride the e-commerce wave, and build new-age innovations to engage with consumers,” said Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, the world’s leading media investment company.

The ‘Festive Playbook’ brings together insights from key Facebook commissioned researches, most notably from two distinct studies with YouGov and Boston Consulting Group, respectively.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

One of the key consumer trends in the ‘Festive Playbook’ is that a stronger demand can be expected in the festive season, as the country continues to unlock, and as businesses continue to adapt to the new normal by building solutions and experiences that are relevant for these times.

“Across categories such as beauty and personal care, consumer packaged goods, and auto, people said that the Facebook family of apps emerged as their leading source of discovery and evaluation, ahead of other online channels and sources,” the findings showed.

Brand Discovery
More than three in four consumers (74 percent) in India will begin shopping at least two weeks before Diwali, mostly on their smartphones, and Facebook and Instagram that influence nearly 80 percent of festive shopping. Unsplash

The Facebook family of apps continues to be popular and valued in India with 400 million people using at least one of its apps every month.

Videos today make up for over a third of posts on Instagram in India and the country is one of the leading markets for Facebook Watch.

According to the YouGov study, more than half of festive shoppers post or watch videos on their social media feeds, and 46 percent of festive shoppers would like to see videos that get them into the holiday mood.

“Nearly 56 percent festive shoppers for apparel and beauty said that product videos would help them with their purchases,” the findings showed.

Also Read: Apple Launches iPhone 12 Series With 5G Support

One out of four automobile consumers who have canceled or postponed their purchase would also reconsider if there is minimal contact with the dealership, the report added.

Live broadcasts from Facebook Pages in India also tripled in June this year compared to the same time last year. (IANS)

Previous articlePunjab Promotes Seed Potato Production Using Aeroponics Technology
Next articleCOVID Impact Halted Operations of 15% Start-ups

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Converting Your Space to a Work From Home Station

NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home is the new normal, but not all of us have the luxury to carve out a private space which makes working...
Read more
Lead Story

Saving Space with Innovative Furniture Ideas

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the most defining aspects of any home is the kind of furniture that is placed within it, each serving a specific purpose. We...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Nutritious and Strengthening Drinkable Meal

NewsGram Desk - 0
A drinkable meal that is nutritionally complete, convenient, and affordable? All you need to do is simply mix this single-serve meal powder in water,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Converting Your Space to a Work From Home Station

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home is the new normal, but not all of us have the luxury to carve out a private space which makes working...
Read more

Saving Space with Innovative Furniture Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the most defining aspects of any home is the kind of furniture that is placed within it, each serving a specific purpose. We...
Read more

Nutritious and Strengthening Drinkable Meal

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drinkable meal that is nutritionally complete, convenient, and affordable? All you need to do is simply mix this single-serve meal powder in water,...
Read more

Swine Coronavirus is Powerful Enough to Infect Humans

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A strain of coronavirus that has devastated the pork industry has the potential to infect humans as well, say, researchers, adding that the virus...
Read more

COVID Impact Halted Operations of 15% Start-ups

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The impact of COVID-19 has been severe on the Indian start-up ecosystem during the lockdown as 15 per cent of start-ups have halted operations. According...
Read more

Here’s How Brand Discovery Taps Festive Shoppers in India: Facebook

India NewsGram Desk - 0
More than three in four consumers (74 percent) in India will begin shopping at least two weeks before Diwali, mostly on their smartphones, and...
Read more

Punjab Promotes Seed Potato Production Using Aeroponics Technology

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major step towards boosting potato farmers' income, the Punjab government on Wednesday decided to allow the production of quality seed potato through...
Read more

The Growth of the Sports Betting Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For more than a decade the sports betting market has increased exponentially. The market seems to grow and grow both in net size and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada