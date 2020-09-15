Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Breakups Amidst Lockdown Can Be Tough: Bollywood

Celebspeak: Breakup in the time of lockdown can be tough

breakups
According to science, moving on after a break up is similar to ending an addiction. Unsplash

The lines of The Breakup song, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, were an instant hit upon release, resonating with many who have been through heartbreak. In 2020, however, the groovy track would be of little relevance as the pandemic plays spoilsport for people who seem to be trying to re-build their lives after a breakup.

Indeed, being locked in while tackling a breakup can be a nightmare. As hopelessness, anxiety and sadness loom over brokenhearted souls, what could be the solution?

Actress Adah Sharma, who told IANS that she has had “lots of heart breaks, from being dumped by boys to being dumped from a film”, agrees that a breakup amid the lockdown can be tough.

“Breakups and heart breaks are common, but amid the lockdown when you can’t go meet friends or take your mind off the person who left you, or try to sort out the issue, life can be tough!” Adah told IANS.

She added: “I have the most amazing friends. I’ve had my heart broken in non corona times and had a friend who was shooting for a film in the other end of the world, but he did everything he could to take my mind off the gloominess, and made me laugh till my stomach hurt. My closest friends are funny, caring, and protective, and have a wicked sense of humour, and they make sure to cheer me up whenever I’m sad.”

Breakups
When there’s a break up, our brains lose their regular supply of these neurotransmitters, and we go into neurological withdrawal. Unsplash

Actress Celina Jaitly calls a heartbreak a “universal experience” that comes with intense emotional anguish and distress.

Celina told IANS: “I personally believe being locked in is a great opportunity for self introspection. Start an at-home exercise regimen. Take care of yourself. Use the phone, lead the way in letting people know what you need. Watch a emotional movie and have a good cry. Venting negative emotions is important. Read self-help books and listen to podcasts. Set aside time every day for doing something that feels positive, such as hobbies, comedies or playing with a pet.” She stressed that people shouldn’t waste energy on feeling ashamed or guilty about their feelings.

Actress Ahana Kumra says that she is at an age where, if she has not had a heartbreak, she has not lived her life right. Calling a breakup “normal”, the actress told IANS that lockdown surely takes a major emotional toll.

“Everybody goes through heartbreaks and that’s how you learn, evolve and grow. Yes, the lockdown has been difficult for many. I know a lot of people who have broken up during the lockdown and, of course, it takes a major emotional toll on your mental wellbeing, because you can’t go and meet the person to sort out an issue. What I learnt during the lockdown is that you really need to concentrate on yourself,” she said. Ahana stressed that self love is important. “If things are not working out during the lockdown, maybe they are not meant to work at all, because this is the toughest phase of everyone’s life and if you cannot handle this situation, then maybe it’s not meant to be,” she noted. The actress added breakups can be harder for the younger generation as social media plays a huge role.

Actor Rahul Dev told IANS that the only tough time he has faced is when he lost his life partner Rina to cancer and that “life smiled yet again” as actress Mugdha Godse came into his life.

“More often than not people suffer internally. A heartbreak can result in a feeling of low self esteem/rejection. People can tend to blame themselves, if they dwell in the feeling. Whereas it’s good to smell the coffee, yet one needs to look at the positive side of life and the many gifts it offers,” he said. “Sacred Games” famed actress Elnaaz Norouzi agrees that it is a very tough time to go through a breakup, no matter what the circumstances are.

“It’s always better to be busy, work and have many people around you. During lockdown it is is almost impossible and that can definitely be bad for one’s mental health. Falling into depression can be easy. I guess the only way to deal with that would be to find out hobbies that we love and can pursue at home. Do not hesitate to keep talking to friends or keeping dinner dates over FaceTime. I live alone in India and often want to talk to friends who are far away. I do it the same way,” said Elnaaz.

She added: “I’ve had heartbreaks too, really bad ones, but one thing I know for sure is that we can get over anything if our will to live and be happy is strong enough. Especially if I know that this person was not the person I’m going to be all my life with — it gets easier”

In the current scenario, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rap lines “dil se hai maine aaj usko nikala” and “uski photo bhi jalayi, phir flush me bahake thodi thandak si aayi” from his number “Breakup party” wouldn’t seem all that extreme, perhaps, to many. (IANS)

