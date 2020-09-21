Monday, September 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness This Breast Cancer Drug May Help Prostate Cancer Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

This Breast Cancer Drug May Help Prostate Cancer Patients

The trial studied 387 men with advanced prostate cancer who had defects in one or more of 15 DNA repair genes

0
Breast cancer drug shows promise to change prostate cancer treatment
A drug used to treat breast and ovarian cancer can extend the lives of some men with prostate cancer. Unsplash

A drug used to treat breast and ovarian cancer can extend the lives of some men with prostate cancer, showed results of a major trial which could change clinical practice.

Final results from the trial showed that olaparib — a pioneering type of drug called a PARP inhibitor, a cancer drug to target an inherited genetic fault — can be used successfully to treat prostate cancers with a weakness in their ability to repair damaged DNA.

The drug was more effective than the modern hormone treatments abiraterone and enzalutamide at slowing down the growth and spread of prostate cancer in patients with advanced disease, the results showed.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The trial had already reported an improvement in disease development and outcome for this group of men with DNA repair faults in their tumours — but the final results published at this stage offer a longer follow-up and conclusively demonstrate an improvement in survival for men who were given olaparib.

The trial studied 387 men with advanced prostate cancer who had defects in one or more of 15 DNA repair genes.

Breast cancer drug shows promise to change prostate cancer treatment
The drug was more effective than the modern hormone treatments abiraterone and enzalutamide at slowing down the growth and spread of prostate cancer in patients. Unsplash

Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, were the first to discover how olaparib could be targeted at tumours with faults in their ability to repair DNA.

They now expect the concluding results from the trial — presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology on Sunday and published in the journal The New England Journal of Medicine at the same time — to pave the way for regulatory approval of olaparib in prostate cancer in Europe and in the UK.

“I’m confident that our results will transform prostate cancer treatment – hopefully very soon,” said study co-leader Johann de Bono, Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at The Institute of Cancer Research, London.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: किसे अपना कहें और किसे गैरों का समझें? 

“We have shown that olaparib, a drug already approved for use in breast and ovarian cancer, can extend the lives of men with advanced prostate who have defects in the genes BRCA1, BRCA2 or ATM and who have been treated with enzalutamide or abiraterone,”

said de Bono who is also Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has already approved olaparib for prostate cancer in the US and I hope that the final results of our trial will bring the authorisation of this innovative drug to Europe and the UK as soon as possible,” he said.

Men whose tumours had genetic changes were assigned to two groups: one group for those with changes in BRCA1, BRCA2 or ATM, and another group for men with genetic changes in any other of the DNA repair genes studied.

Breast cancer drug shows promise to change prostate cancer treatment
DNA damage is the basic cause of cancer. Unsplash

Men were then randomly assigned to olaparib or standard hormone therapy.

Also Read: Breathing: One of the Most Common Ways by Which Coronavirus is Spread

DNA damage is the basic cause of cancer — but it is also a key weakness of cancer that can be exploited, since cancer cells need to be able to repair their own DNA too.

In the final analysis of data from the “PROfound” trial, researchers found that olaparib blocked prostate cancer growth more effectively than the modern targeted hormone treatments abiraterone and enzalutamide in men with faulty DNA repair genes.

Patients with genetic alterations in the DNA repair genes BRCA1, BRCA2 or ATM who received olaparib had a median overall survival of 19.1 months, compared with 14.7 months for those on targeted hormone treatments, showed the results. (IANS)

Previous articleLet’s Celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day!
Next articleBollywood Kills, Sexually Abuses: Debates Parliament

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

NEP Arrived When India Is Redefining Itself As “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The New Education Policy (NEP) has infused a new wave of optimism with the vision of strengthening the education system, branching out into varied...
Read more
Environment

Venom Of Largest Spiders To Help Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
The venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating healthy, low calorie food could help fight the fungi in the gut and thus reduce the risk of dementia among senior citizens, doctors...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NEP Arrived When India Is Redefining Itself As “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The New Education Policy (NEP) has infused a new wave of optimism with the vision of strengthening the education system, branching out into varied...
Read more

Venom Of Largest Spiders To Help Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of...
Read more

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating healthy, low calorie food could help fight the fungi in the gut and thus reduce the risk of dementia among senior citizens, doctors...
Read more

45% of the Top 100 Google Searches Related to Travel Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After living months in isolation during the pandemic, the travel bug has hit millions of people and according to Google, 45 per cent of...
Read more

Bollywood Kills, Sexually Abuses: Debates Parliament

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood kills, Bollywood sexually abuses', were some of the allegations that resonated in the Parliament House complex on Monday. BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly,...
Read more

This Breast Cancer Drug May Help Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug used to treat breast and ovarian cancer can extend the lives of some men with prostate cancer, showed results of a major...
Read more

Let’s Celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer's disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where...
Read more

Breathing: One of the Most Common Ways by Which Coronavirus is Spread

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the United States nears 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to add breathing to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada