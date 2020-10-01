Thursday, October 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Breastfeeding Precautions For Mothers with COVID-positive
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Breastfeeding Precautions For Mothers with COVID-positive

Things To Keep in Mind While Breastfeeding

0
Breastfeeding
Chances of infection to the infant from breastfeeding is possible. Unsplash

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has posed numerous challenges to people across the globe. As people are still trying to come to terms with co-existing with the virus, expecting mothers and parents have various questions about breastfeeding and the safety precautions that new mothers need to keep in mind while feeding their newborn babies.

Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants, and it provides protection against many illnesses. It has a nearly perfect mix of vitamins, protein, and fat — everything your baby needs to grow. The benefits of breastfeeding, skin-to-skin contact, and rooming-in of a new-born with the mother in most cases, far outweigh the small risk of contracting neonatal Corona infection from the mother, writes Dr. Sudheshna Ray, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai.

“This is especially true for developing countries like India. Neonatal death in India is caused mainly by malnutrition and bacterial or other fatal viral infections. Top feeds increase the risk of infection as it needs substantial care on sterilization and handling support. Moreover, Top feeding is expensive,” Dr. Ray adds.

Most importantly it can never match the immune agents that are present in BM for short and long-term immunity to newborns and toddlers. It is highly likely that if a COVID positive mother has already developed antibodies towards the virus in her blood, those would be carried to the baby through the breastmilk which itself can be protective of the breastfed infants.

She informs: “We do not know whether mothers with COVID-19 can transmit the virus via breast milk, but the limited data available suggest this is not likely to be a source of transmission. The likelihood of infection is more through the handling of the baby and direct droplet spread while feeding. This needs to be minimized by taking adequate precautions like strict hand hygiene, maternal protective masks that are well fitted and properly handled, minimum handling of the baby, and distancing when not feeding. If possible, expressed breast milk should be fed to the infant by a healthy caregiver, who is not at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

Breastfeeding
The sanitizer used before breastfeeding must have 60 percent of alcohol. Unsplash

The precautions that a COVID positive mother should take during breastfeeding

Washing hands before breastfeeding or handling the baby for at least 20 seconds.

Coughing or sneezing in tissue and disposing of it immediately and also sanitizing/cleaning hands after it.

Sanitiser should have 60 percent alcohol

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces which comes in touch with mother

Wearing masks while breastfeeding or handling the baby whenever possible (in case it is not available, WHO still recommends breastfeeding the baby as benefits outweigh the risks)

There is no need to wash breasts before every breastfeed. In case the mother has just coughed over her exposed breast/chest then she should gently wash the breast/chest with soap and water for at least 20 seconds prior to feeding

Another way of feeding the baby could be pumping out the breast milk from the mother and send it across to the baby and feed the baby by a spoon or tube feed

As per Dr. Ray, breastfeeding is beneficial for mothers as well. It forms a special bond between mother and new-born baby. Breastfeeding also decreases health risks like breast cancer and ovarian cancer. It even burns extra calories and helps many mothers return to their pre-pregnancy weight.

Also Read: Here’s How You Can Prevent Maskne & Keep Your Skin Healthy During Changing Season

“New mothers need to be given proper guidelines by their respective doctors. New mothers should also keep in mind all the social distancing norms and avoid celebrating the child’s birth with a large gathering of people as the risk of the baby contracting the virus from others is more likely than contracting it through breastfeeding.

The WHO says that breastfeeding may protect the new-born baby’s health and thus should be continued. However, it is important for new mothers to maintain respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene, and cleaning of surfaces. Breastfeeding must be encouraged for all mothers including those who are COVID positive,” concludes the expert. (IANS)

Previous articleArt of Minimalism in Designs and Lifestyle

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Art of Minimalism in Designs and Lifestyle

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is simple but so exquisite. How many times you have thought, while looking at a design which is simple and wondered, oh! I...
Read more
Lead Story

NASA Project Letting Public to Search for New Worlds

NewsGram Desk - 0
You can now help discover new worlds beyond our solar system from the comfort of your home, thanks to a new citizen science platform...
Read more
Environment

Benefits for Farmers From the Agricultural Reforms

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY R.K. PACHNANDA  After retirement from the army, my father took up farming at Village Shahpur, on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, in Haryana. After every wheat...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Breastfeeding Precautions For Mothers with COVID-positive

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has posed numerous challenges to people across the globe. As people are still trying to come to terms with co-existing...
Read more

Art of Minimalism in Designs and Lifestyle

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It is simple but so exquisite. How many times you have thought, while looking at a design which is simple and wondered, oh! I...
Read more

NASA Project Letting Public to Search for New Worlds

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
You can now help discover new worlds beyond our solar system from the comfort of your home, thanks to a new citizen science platform...
Read more

Benefits for Farmers From the Agricultural Reforms

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY R.K. PACHNANDA  After retirement from the army, my father took up farming at Village Shahpur, on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, in Haryana. After every wheat...
Read more

More Focus on Colon Cancer By Ghanaian Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cancer experts in Ghana lament that little attention is paid to screening for colorectal cancer, leading to a high death rate for the disease,...
Read more

Elephants Died Due to Bacterial Disease, Say Zimbabwe Officials

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Zimbabwe parks authority officials say they suspect a bacterial disease called hemorrhagic septicemia is behind the recent deaths of at least 34 elephants in...
Read more

Delirium Can Be Warning Sign of Covid-19 in the Aged: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that delirium -- a state of acute confusion associated with a higher risk of serious illness and...
Read more

Scientists Discover Multiple Liquid Water Lakes on Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists studying data from a satellite orbiting Mars say they have discovered evidence of several lakes of what they believe is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada