Friday, August 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness High Broccoli, Cabbage Consumption Linked to Low Heart Attack Risk
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

High Broccoli, Cabbage Consumption Linked to Low Heart Attack Risk

Eat broccoli and cabbage to reduce heart attack risk

0
Eat broccoli and cabbage to reduce heart attack risk
Conspumption of broccoli and cabbage, is associated with less extensive blood vessel disease such as heart attack or stroke in older women. Pexels

Higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage, is associated with less extensive blood vessel disease such as heart attack or stroke in older women, say researchers.

Blood vessel disease is a condition that affects our blood vessels (arteries and veins) and can reduce the flow of blood circulating around the body. This reduction in blood flow can be due to the build-up of fatty, calcium deposits on the inner walls of our blood vessels, such as the aorta.

This build-up of fatty, calcium deposits is the leading cause of having a heart attack or stroke.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“In our previous studies, we identified those with a higher intake of these vegetables had a reduced risk of having a clinical cardiovascular disease event, such as a heart attack or stroke, but we weren’t sure why,” said study author Lauren Blekkenhorst from the University of Western Australia.

Eat broccoli and cabbage to reduce heart attack risk
Blood vessel disease is a condition that affects our blood vessels (arteries and veins) and can reduce the flow of blood circulating around the body. Pixabay

“Our findings from this new study provides insight into the potential mechanisms involved,” Blekkenhorst added.

For the study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, the research team used data from a cohort of 684 older Western Australian women.

The researchers found that those with a diet comprising more cruciferous vegetables had a lower chance of having an extensive build-up of calcium on their aorta, a key marker for structural blood vessel disease.

“We have now found that older women consuming higher amounts of cruciferous vegetables every day have lower odds of having extensive calcification on their aorta,” she said.

“One particular constituent found abundantly in cruciferous vegetables is vitamin K which may be involved in inhibiting the calcification process that occurs in our blood vessels,” Blekkenhorst explained.

Eat broccoli and cabbage to reduce heart attack risk
Women in this study who consumed more than 45g of cruciferous vegetables every day were 46% less likely to have an extensive build-up of calcium on their aorta. Pexels

Women in this study who consumed more than 45g of cruciferous vegetables every day were 46 per cent less likely to have an extensive build-up of calcium on their aorta in comparison to those consuming little to no cruciferous vegetables every day.

Also Read: Flushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study

“That’s not to say the only vegetables we should be eating are broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. We should be eating a wide variety of vegetables every day for overall good health and wellbeing,” the study author wrote.

The research team said it was important to note the study team was very grateful to these Western Australian women, without whom these important findings would not be available for others.

“While observational in nature this study design is central to progressing human health,” they noted. (IANS)

Previous articleMajority Japanese Firms Want Tokyo Olympic Games to be Cancelled or Postponed

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Majority Japanese Firms Want Tokyo Olympic Games to be Cancelled or Postponed

NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent poll shows that more than half of Japanese companies want the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled or postponed again. Japan's Kyodo news...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Flushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have recently reported that flushing public restroom toilets or urinals can spew clouds of particles carrying viruses, including Covid-19. The study, published in...
Read more
Environment

Ocean League: New Global Campaign for Ocean Protection

NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Ocean Agency, in collaboration with creativity partner Adobe, on Friday launched the Ocean League, a new campaign...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

High Broccoli, Cabbage Consumption Linked to Low Heart Attack Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage, is associated with less extensive blood vessel disease such as heart attack...
Read more

Majority Japanese Firms Want Tokyo Olympic Games to be Cancelled or Postponed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent poll shows that more than half of Japanese companies want the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled or postponed again. Japan's Kyodo news...
Read more

Flushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have recently reported that flushing public restroom toilets or urinals can spew clouds of particles carrying viruses, including Covid-19. The study, published in...
Read more

Ocean League: New Global Campaign for Ocean Protection

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Ocean Agency, in collaboration with creativity partner Adobe, on Friday launched the Ocean League, a new campaign...
Read more

Air Pollution Responsible For Asthma In Children

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have warned that children exposed to higher levels of fine particles in the air (known as PM2.5), (or air pollution) are more likely...
Read more

Empathy of Medical Students Decline In Clinical Phase, Study Finds

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
While medical students gain key healing skills as their education progresses, one important quality seems to wane: empathy. According to a study from Thomas Jefferson...
Read more

Adversity In Childhood Likely To Cause Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that adversity in childhood increases the risk of premature death in early adulthood (16-36 years of age). Childhood adversity includes child abuse...
Read more

New Study Predicts Extreme Hot Areas in U.S.

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study predicts major U.S. population hot areas will be seeing the most extreme increases in heat in the coming decades, some of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada