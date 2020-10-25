Sunday, October 25, 2020
Home Entertainment B'Town Stars In Digital Edition Of Lakme Fashion Week
EntertainmentLead Story

B’Town Stars In Digital Edition Of Lakme Fashion Week

Ishan Khatter, Aparshakti Khurana, and many others were the showstoppers

B'town stars
B'town stars seen in Lakme Fashion week. Twitter

The digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week saw B’Town stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khattar, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty, and Aparshakti Khurana turn showstoppers for various designers participating in the bi-annual event.

Sonakshi and Ishaan featured as muses in the fashion film presented by designer Kunal Rawal. He launched his latest line of occasion wear, Process, inspired by the color palette of NEXA in shades of black, white, and grey.

Kunal added metallic elements to the defined silhouettes. Comprising of versatile and formal separates with detailed handwork, tone on tone Kashmiri handwork in geometric patterns and handlooms. He has created luxury pieces using industrial elements from his factory.

Diana Penty walked the virtual runway for designer Disha Patil who showcased her latest offering, ‘The Labyrinth’, designed for the new-age bride. The collection is inspired by geometry and has incorporated the four common sacred geometry symbols — Seed of Life, Flower of Life, the Sri Yantra, and Metatron’s Cube.

B'town stars
Day 4 Of Lakme Fashion Week Included many other B’town Stars walking the runway. Twitter

She has also used intricate beadwork, paillettes, and sequins to add surface texture to the lehengas and blouses in a lighter palette of whites, greys, pinks which were highlighted with silver.

Radhika and Aparshakti from B’town were showstoppers of designer duo Sukriti and Akriti’s show. They unveiled their “Neo-Phulkari” collection that focused on the traditional, vibrantly, colored, embroidery technique that originated in Punjab. Keeping the silhouettes Indian, the duo has used organic fabric as the base and naturally dyed gota work.

The collection comprised of black and white cropped pants, kurta, jacket, cropped jackets, white-on-white embroidered kurtas, ghararas, and flared empire line dresses. There was a sherwani/lehenga duo in ivory, peplum jackets, bralette, and lehengas and cholis.

The day also saw designer Masaba Gupta launch a line of colorful headphones for the millennial consumer in collaboration with boAt. She brought the nostalgia of the “Disco Divana” era of the ’70s to the millennial 2020s with vintage patterns in retro styles.

ALSO READ: Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows

Giving a creative touch to Aztec patterns, Masaba uses the tribal print with a rustic shade card, starry patterns in monochromatic colors of black and white. To add elements of Jamaican rhythm vivid colors were used. (IANS)

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

