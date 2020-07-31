Friday, July 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For 'Bhumi Pujan'
IndiaLead StoryReligion

Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For ‘Bhumi Pujan’

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple construction is on August 5

0
Ayodhya houses painted yellow for 'bhumi pujan' event
Ayodhya houses have been painted yellow for 'bhumi pujan' event where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass on August 5. Wikimedia Commons

Houses and buildings on the main streets from Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass on August 5, are being painted yellow for the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the Ram temple construction.

Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay, said: “All houses and buildings on main streets of Ayodhya are being painted yellow.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We are trying to recreate the look of ‘treta yuga’, when Lord Ram ruled Ayodhya. Over 1 lakh earthen lamps will light up the holy city from August 3 to 5.”

Ayodhya houses painted yellow for 'bhumi pujan' event
He further said that ‘Ram Dhun’ will be played through 3,000 sound systems in Ayodhya. (Representational Image). Pinterest

He further said that ‘Ram Dhun’ will be played through 3,000 sound systems in Ayodhya to create a divine atmosphere.

Also Read: Above 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact

The sound system will also be used by the Ayodhya administration to issue instructions to the public in case of an emergency situation.

Kishori Lal, whose house is among those being painted yellow, said: “I am happy that my house is being given a new coat of paint. I could not afford to get the house painted because of paucity of funds. The entire area now looks divine and all my neighbours are also happy with this makeover.” (IANS)

Previous articleAbove 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact
Next articleGajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in His Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more

Gajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in His Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
He has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition...
Read more

Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For ‘Bhumi Pujan’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Houses and buildings on the main streets from Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Read more

Above 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 60 per cent of the volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are "worried or anxious" about the impact of the...
Read more

Sewa International Youth thank Kaiser Permanente Staff with a Free Luncheon

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter organized a luncheon for 500 frontline workers from Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, CA on Wednesday, July 22 to thank...
Read more

Google Starts Testing YouTube Live Streaming for Stadia, Crowd Play

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has finally started testing YouTube live streaming for Stadia Cloud gaming service alongside exclusive "Crowd Play" features. Currently, while live streaming a video game,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada