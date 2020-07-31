Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For ‘Bhumi Pujan’

Houses and buildings on the main streets from Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pass on August 5, are being painted yellow for the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the Ram temple construction.

Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay, said: “All houses and buildings on main streets of Ayodhya are being painted yellow.

“We are trying to recreate the look of ‘treta yuga’, when Lord Ram ruled Ayodhya. Over 1 lakh earthen lamps will light up the holy city from August 3 to 5.”

He further said that ‘Ram Dhun’ will be played through 3,000 sound systems in Ayodhya to create a divine atmosphere.

The sound system will also be used by the Ayodhya administration to issue instructions to the public in case of an emergency situation.

Kishori Lal, whose house is among those being painted yellow, said: “I am happy that my house is being given a new coat of paint. I could not afford to get the house painted because of paucity of funds. The entire area now looks divine and all my neighbours are also happy with this makeover.” (IANS)