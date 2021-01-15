Bursting The Myth: Violent Video Games May Increase Violent Behavior

A plethora of theories has been proposed to support the stance that playing violent video games results in increased aggression and violence. However, researchers say this is not the case. The findings of the study indicate that playing aggressive video games does not increase any risk factor for mental health problems.

“The aim of this special issue is to present empirical findings based upon meticulous research in order to provide a more informed resource for the debate of the effects of playing violent video games,” said researcher, Simon Goodson from the University of Huddersfield in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

For the study, published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, the team examined to investigate whether exposure to aggressive video games could be a risk factor for later mental health symptoms. The team found that aggressive behavior was predicted by having deviant peers and specific personality traits, especially low agreeableness. Violent video game exposure had no long-term effects on aggressive behavior, the researchers said.

ALSO READ: Higher Work Addiction May Lead To Risk Of Developing Depression

“Video games have been criticized from the moment they came into being and, like with most other new technologies, we’ve discovered there are benefits as well as shortcomings to consider,” said researcher Brenda K. Wiederhold from Interactive Media Institute, San Diego in the US.

“My hope is that by publishing this special issue, highlighting cutting-edge research with objective data, we may come to better understand both the promise and peril of videogames,” Wiederhold added. (IANS)