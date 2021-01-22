Bursting The Myths About Tresses Coloring

People change the color of their tresses quite often. Hair color has the power to alter your personality and make you feel like a whole other person altogether. But whether it’s about covering those pesky greys or experiment with new hair color, there are several myths around hair coloring. Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager, Streax Professional speaks to IANSlife to burst the myths and shares the facts about hair coloring.

Myth: If you color your hair once, you have to keep coloring it.

Fact: This is not true at all! Recolouring your hair is entirely your choice. Tresses coloring does not mean that you can never have its natural color back.

Myth: Colouring your hair will make it go grey sooner.

Fact: Grey hair is entirely genetic, and coloring does not accelerate the greying of hair. The hair starts greying when the melanin stops producing the color pigment, and this is when your hair starts turning into grey.

Myth: Colouring will make your hair-thin.

Fact: Colour has no role in making your hair thin, deficiency in vitamins and minerals could be one reason your hair starts thinning.

Myth: Colouring will damage your hair.

Fact: This is one of the biggest myths and one that you all must have heard all the time. Colouring your hair can’t have an incredibly negative impact on your hair. Still, there are many different options on the market for maintaining healthy hair while having fun with the colors, and you need to use a color-safe shampoo, conditioner, and serum, a significant culprit for damaged hair lies in the use of color if using a proper technique & aftercare then your hair will be just as soft and healthy always.

Myth: Hair color is difficult to maintain.

Fact: No, hair color is easy to maintain, you need an excellent aftercare product such as (shampoo, conditioner & serum it is vital but don’t buy them without consulting with your hairstylist, as he/she know your hair & scalp. (IANS)