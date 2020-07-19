Sunday, July 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview I Have Been Busier Than Ever in the Lockdown: Rana Daggubati
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

I Have Been Busier Than Ever in the Lockdown: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati believes that today Indian cinema is not restricted to any language

0
Indian cinema today is not restricted to any language: Rana Daggubati
The actor-producer firmly believes that "Time is temporary films are forever." Wikimedia Commons

Actor Rana Daggubati understands time is of the essence, which is why the ‘Bahubali’ star didn’t let the pandemic come in the way of getting engaged to his real life love interest. It’s also the reason why he’s the face of Tissot, a leader in the Swiss traditional watch industry.

Along with being one of the most successful stars of South Indian cinema, Daggubati is extremely popular in Bollywood and a renown name across Indian households. The actor-producer firmly believes that “Time is temporary films are forever.” IANSlife caught up with the star to talk movies and life during lockdown. Read Excerpts:

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Would you agree that you can count yourself as one of the most successful “crossover” actors (for lack of a better word)?

Daggubati: Indian cinema today is not restricted to any language. It doesn’t matter what the language of the film is; if it’s a story you want to tell, just go ahead and tell it. So I focused on the script and that led to interesting career choices in Telugu and Hindi.

Share with us a few details about your upcoming releases.

Daggubati: There are two films lined up. One is ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, a multi-lingual release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. It’s a beautiful tale of the nature of relationship between man and the wild…perhaps a lot more relevant now.

The other one I have is this beautiful love story set in the 90s Telangana, in which I play a poet-rebel. It’s called ‘Virataparvam’ and it stars Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das and Zarina Wahab.

Indian cinema today is not restricted to any language: Rana Daggubati
” I like to read a lot, so whenever I have a chance I catch up on my reading. ” Daggubati talks about spending time in lockdown. Pixabay

When you are not working, how do you spend your time?

Daggubati: In general, I am a guy with many interests. So, it’s not difficult to keep me engaged. I like to read a lot, so whenever I have a chance I catch up on my reading. It transports you into a world that is much better than the current, real one.

How are you dealing with this Lockdown?

Daggubati: It might be surprising to hear this, but I have been busier than ever in the lockdown, and that too doing some really really exciting stuff. I realised that for a long time, we might have to hold on to the shoots, the sets and the big crews. So here I am sitting and telling stories through animation! I am currently developing a lot of shows, from talk shows to documentaries and music videos. With animation, your imagination is your only limitation really. And thankfully my imagination has kept me company in the lockdown (laughs).

Also Read: Bullstop: AI-based App to Provide Protection from Online Bullying, Trolling

Indian cinema today is not restricted to any language: Rana Daggubati
Rana says that he always loves to wear a comfy Tee. Wikimedia Commons

When it comes to your personal style, what is your go-to outfit?

Daggubati: My go-to would always been a comfy Tee, a pair of jeans. It’s the footwear and shoes that I have fun with, while keeping the tee and jeans pretty basic. Functional, comfortable with a hint of personality is what I would say my personal style would be.

How do you think Tissot compliments your style and vice versa?

Daggubati: Like I said, my style comes from a very functional and comfortable space. And that’s who I am through and through. And so Tissot watches are my go-to accessories to accentuate a look. Like, T-Classic collection has a very sleek design, making it really sophisticated. One days I feel a bit bolder, I just pick the T-Sport chronographs. The brands diverse range works with the many hats I have to wear in a day – as an actor, producer, artiste.

Your favourite Tissot timepiece

Daggubati: My personal favourites are Tissot Carson Premium, Tissot Seatstar 1000 Quartz and Tissot Trace. (IANS)

Previous articleVirtual Styling Sessions Are The ‘New Normal’
Next articleHere’s How You Can Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately 5 per cent of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form, including development of severe pneumonia...
Read more
finance

Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown bringing a severe slowdown in the economy, a survey by FICCI has shown that only...
Read more
Lead Story

Homicides Increases up to 14% in San Francisco Bay Area: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
While robberies, rapes and auto burglaries fell in the San Francisco Bay Area's largest cities, homicides increased up to 14 per cent in the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5% Mild Covid-19 Patients Progress to Critical Form: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately 5 per cent of people with Covid-19 progress to a severe or critical form, including development of severe pneumonia...
Read more

Only 10% Manufacturing Firms Report Production Increase in Q1

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown bringing a severe slowdown in the economy, a survey by FICCI has shown that only...
Read more

Homicides Increases up to 14% in San Francisco Bay Area: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While robberies, rapes and auto burglaries fell in the San Francisco Bay Area's largest cities, homicides increased up to 14 per cent in the...
Read more

Twinkle Khanna: Responsibilities Must be Shared According to Skill Sets

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Why should women be expected to do all household chores? asks Twinkle Khanna. In an interaction with IANS, the actress-turned-author emphasized that household work should...
Read more

Here are Some Extra Skincare Precautions to Take Before Stepping Out Again

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Prolonged pandemic and lockdown gave us enough time to take care of our skin and stay away from a regular exposure of sun, dust...
Read more

US Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Dies at Age 80

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
John Robert Lewis, a champion of civil rights for African Americans and longtime U.S. lawmakers, has died. He was 80. The veteran congressman died Friday...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Prevent Stretch Marks During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Stretch marks are a type of scarring on the skin; it is a common problem for many people, especially pregnant women. Stretch...
Read more

I Have Been Busier Than Ever in the Lockdown: Rana Daggubati

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rana Daggubati understands time is of the essence, which is why the 'Bahubali' star didn't let the pandemic come in the way of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada