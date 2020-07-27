Business In California Adjusting To New COVID-19 Requirements After Re-Opening

The global impact of the Coronavirus on nearly all types of business is apparent, and businesses in California are not an exception. The region hosts diverse firms ranging from entertainment, construction, eateries, and real estate. Therefore, Covid-19 has crippled most enterprises in the U.S., resulting in the governor lifting of lock-downs and business closure rules. The 405 Freeway records a reduction in traffic and is a clear indicator of the effects of Covid-19.

Regulations for restaurant and bars

Gavin Newsom announced a relaxation of health standards in the state, allowing re-opening of restaurants and bars. Apart from the critical COVID-19 prevention practices encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) brewpubs, breweries, craft distilleries, pubs, wineries, and restaurants. These key preventive measures include physical distancing, using face-masks, hand washing, and sanitization. Besides, there are new requirements for businesses that plan to re-open to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.

The new requirements for re-opening bars and restaurants follow the Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) and the C.D.C. to ensure the protection of customers, employers, and employees. These businesses should promote the following of guidance, such as encouraging takeout or delivery services if possible. Alcohol sales in Los Angeles must only co-occur with a meal.

All establishments must write a Coronavirus prevention plan after a comprehensive risk assessment for every location. Additionally, these enterprises must have a designated person to oversee the implementation of the program. Employees should undergo training on preventive measures, symptoms, and the importance of handwashing, social distancing, and face coverings at work and home. Training must encompass the proper use of masks such as face masks, hand washing, and sanitization before and after adjusting face-masks, avoidance of touching the nose, mouth, and eyes, washing after each shift.

Lunch areas, lobbies, entryways, escalators, and other areas within the facility should frequently undergo disinfection. Sanitary facilities must stay clean, sanitized, stocked, and operational with soap, hand sanitizers, and paper towels. The business should maintain six feet of physical distance for employees and clients, and minimization of overcrowding. Workers ion dine-ins and breweries should handle dirty linens and disposed of in cleaned bags.

These regulations must be displayed clearly and screening of customers for symptoms such as fever. The visitors must wear face masks and hand sanitizer to access the eatery or pub. The state also permits the sale of food and alcoholic beverages on parking lots, city streets, and sidewalks. The Alcoholic Beverage Control (A.B.C.) under the Temporary Catering Authorization (T.C.A.) allows food and alcoholic joints to create outdoor dining and bar areas.

The governor issued a list of essential workers exempted from strict stay-at-home regulations that include electricians, handymen, and plumbers apart from health professionals, police, and other first-line workers. In this light, plumbers carry out hazardous work across the counties of the state, such as West Hollywood and Los Angeles, such as burst pipes. Plumbers must follow the critical preventive measure mentioned earlier, such as maintaining at least three feet, wearing face masks, and washing hands frequently. Some plumbing companies in Los Angeles County are reporting an increase in demand through this period.

Some companies are giving their workers with protective gear like gloves and booties. With an increasing number of repair calls, these workers should adhere to the C.D.C. regulations and respond to an emergency.

What is the adjustment in the education and entertainment realms in California?

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), starting in April of 2020, put measures on undergraduate admissions of students that ensure safety and smooth running during the pandemic. With the closure of schools, the systems adopted a credit or no credit grading for high school students affecting meeting of UCLA requirements. Therefore, the university made short-term changes such as suspension of letter grades for 200 students, standardization test for the 2021 freshmen, and no recessions of admission offer for schools or students missing final transcripts deadline.

Hollywood is the center of entertainment in the region and suffered a significant economic blow after strict Coronavirus rules and closure in March 2020. The entertainment industry is planning to re-open, and a 22-page document was submitted to the Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo. It highlights the health and safety regulations proposed for television, streaming production, and motion pictures. The report states that limiting contact is primarily face-to-face, maintaining physical distancing, periodic testing of entertainment cast, and crew.

Moreover, the document addresses the placement of a Compliance Officer to oversee training, implementation, and compliance of the Coronavirus safety guidelines. The entertainment giants such as C.B.S. Studios, Warner Bros., H.B.O. Maz, Walt Disney Picture, among many more have special consideration for minors, animal performers, and live studio audiences.

