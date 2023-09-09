Where will AUS/USD stop its downward trend?

By- Kristina Shemyakina

The AUS/USD is one of the most popular currency pairs in the global market. It holds significant importance for investors and traders, serving as an indicator of economic relations between Australia and the United States.

AUS/USD is the sixth most widely traded pair among all major currencies. Approximately 5% of all international market transactions involve the Australian dollar. Several factors contribute to the attractiveness of AUD for financial market players.

The Australian dollar is the third-largest currency in the world and maintains strong economic ties with the United States, making it a crucial instrument for trade between the two countries. AUS/USD is known for its high liquidity, facilitating easy trading for investors.