Where will AUS/USD stop its downward trend?

By- Kristina Shemyakina
The AUS/USD is one of the most popular currency pairs in the global market. It holds significant importance for investors and traders, serving as an indicator of economic relations between Australia and the United States.
AUS/USD is the sixth most widely traded pair among all major currencies. Approximately 5% of all international market transactions involve the Australian dollar. Several factors contribute to the attractiveness of AUD for financial market players.
The Australian dollar is the third-largest currency in the world and maintains strong economic ties with the United States, making it a crucial instrument for trade between the two countries. AUS/USD is known for its high liquidity, facilitating easy trading for investors.
The economic ties between Australia and the United States hold great significance for the global economy. Australia is one of the largest exporters of resources such as coal and iron ore, and the U.S. is the largest importer of these commodities. Additionally, Australia plays a significant role as a partner to the United States in matters of defense and security.
However, in Australia, the economic situation can be somewhat unstable. The country has recently faced financial problems such as rising unemployment and reduced consumer spending, potentially leading to a .
Thus, it can be concluded that AUS/USD more often depends on fundamental indicators than technical data.
First of all, the events taking place in Australia and the USA should be considered. Significant disparities between predicted and reported indicators can result in substantial market fluctuations. Also, inflation indicators, currency interventions, interest rates, etc., are seriously evaluated.
The most exciting thing is how weather phenomena affect currency pair fluctuations. The Australian dollar exchange rate is closely linked to crop prices. Reports of potential natural disasters (hurricanes, droughts, etc.) signal a potential decrease in the value of AUD.
For instance, in a recent event featured prominently in the economic calendar, news regarding Australia's current interest rate was notable. The rate remained unchanged for the third consecutive meeting following data that suggested a faster-than-expected decline in inflation.